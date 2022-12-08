ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 1A State Championship, Steel-High vs. Union

By Allie Berube
 4 days ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Steel-High looks to win its second state title in three years on Thursday, December 8. The District III Champion Rollers (13-1) will face the WPIAL Champion Union Area (12-3) in the PIAA Class 1A State Championship.

Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 1A State Championship game between Steel-High and Union Area.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

