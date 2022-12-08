On December 10, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Hayley C. Hopkins., 26, of Attica, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Exchange Street Road in the town of Attica. During the interview, Hopkins was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Hopkins had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Hopkins had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Attica court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

ATTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO