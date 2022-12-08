Texans stuck at No. 32 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

For the sixth straight week, the Houston Texans are the worst team in the football.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans could not make a convincing enough case to rise higher than No. 32 in the latest power rankings. The 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns hurt the Texans’ chances as far as being a more respected team with five games to go in the 2022 season.

Things are bad in Houston when the fans are clamoring for the second-year quarterback who led the team to a 1-8-1. However, that is the consequence when Kyle Allen posts an 0-2 start and the team doesn’t even look competitive. The Texans allegedly turned to Allen to provide a spark on offense, but there has been nothing doing. Wake Houston fans up when it’s draft season.

The silver lining is the Texans have a comfortable lead on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans could win a game down the stretch and still be ahead of the three-win Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears and not have it impact their draft positioning.

Houston may find another win at some point as the club has placed second-year quarterback Davis Mills back into the lineup. The third-rounder from Stanford gets his welcome-back against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts fell to No. 28 after the Cowboys dismantled them on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars slid to No. 22 after their loss to the Detroit Lions. The Tennessee Titans stayed put at No. 10 despite losing 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles.