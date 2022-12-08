ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
wkzo.com

Community invited to 2nd Annual “December to Remember” event in Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Parks is welcoming the community to Bronson Park on Thursday, December 15 for their “December to Rmember” holiday event. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m., offering a variety of free holiday treats and activities. There, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts while supplies last under the holiday lights in Bronson Park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/9-12/11

1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://mymagicgr.com

