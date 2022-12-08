1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO