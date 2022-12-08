Read full article on original website
See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route
If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Grand Haven ice cream shop wins best vanilla, chocolate ice cream in the country
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Ice cream aficionados rejoice: Grand Haven is officially home to some of the best ice cream in the country. Sweet Temptations, owned by Kelly Larson, took home two blue ribbons for the best ice cream in North America from the North American Ice Cream Association last month.
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
This Downtown Kalamazoo Airbnb is a Video Game Lover’s Dream
Airbnb, to me, is a great alternative to staying in hotels (or my brother's couch) when I'm traveling. More often than not, staying in another person's home is much more comfortable, and relaxing than the previous alternatives. But I can guarantee, if I were to ever stay in this downtown...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy timeless views, ‘New-American cuisine’ at Muskegon’s Lake Bluff Grille
MUSKEGON, MI - Lake Bluff Grille has become a favorite for people to grab a bite to eat and a few specialty drinks while enjoying breathtaking views on Muskegon Lake since opening in June. The restaurant, named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is owned by the...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Realtor.com puts Grand Rapids and Wyoming among top 10 markets in 2023
The real estate company looked over 100 metro markets to forecast 2023. Their economic experts show Grand Rapids and Wyoming are expected to have projective growth.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Community invited to 2nd Annual “December to Remember” event in Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Parks is welcoming the community to Bronson Park on Thursday, December 15 for their “December to Rmember” holiday event. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m., offering a variety of free holiday treats and activities. There, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts while supplies last under the holiday lights in Bronson Park.
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Stand-up comedy, live country music, and several craft vendor fairs are all on the roster of events going on in Grand Rapids this weekend, Dec. 9-11. If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family, check out this list of five unique events happening this weekend.
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Visit Santa In West Michigan With Your Dogs or Cats 2022
Christmas is for kitties, and puppies too. And this holiday season you've got lots of opportunities to take your fluffy furever friends to visit Santa Claus in metro Grand Rapids. Where can I take my pets to get Christmas pics in Grand Rapids?. Many locations in West Michigan will have...
Weekend Fun Guide 12/9-12/11
1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
