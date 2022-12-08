Read full article on original website
Berks HVAC business donates hygiene items, $3,500 to Olivet Boys & Girls Club
Advanced Comfort Specialists, a residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractor has donated $3,500 and 250 hygiene items to Olivet Boys & Girls Club to support their Hubs of Hope initiative. “We believe it’s important to invest in the future of the children of Berks County and to...
Winner selected in Safe Berks & Lonnie Walker IV Foundation team up raffle
Safe Berks & The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation announced the winner of the TEAM UP Raffle Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Jean Staples was selected as the winner to enjoy watching Lonnie and the Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Jean won two tickets...
PHMC awards 84K in grants to Berks County museums and historical organizations
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 Pennsylvania...
Members of RPM select newest work of art to add to the collection
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum has announced its most recent acquisition: a colorful impressionist painting by Aldro T. Hibbard (1886 – 1972), Gloucester Harbor, c. 1920s, oil on canvas, 23 x 29 inches. Museum Members selected the newest work of art to add to The Museum’s ever-growing...
Awesome Toy Drive brings holiday spirit to kids in Berks County
As the holiday season approaches, spending time with family and buy gifts for loved ones is something we all look forward to. However, the holidays can be a hard time for some children across Berks County, which is why one Berks County business owner has stepped up to organize a toy drive.
Tompkins celebrates ‘Banksgiving’ with donations to local nonprofits
This Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading.
Stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace in ‘Iron Plantation Christmas’
The National Park Service invites the public to celebrate an “Iron Plantation Christmas” and stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm, and will feature Christmas as celebrated during the 19th...
Genesius Theatre presents Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Genesius Theatre presents RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King & I and The Sound of Music, December 9 through 18. Genesius Alumnus from the 1970’s and Wyomissing High School graduate, 5-Time Tony Award nominated playwright/librettist/screenwriter, Douglass Carter Beane, rewrote...
12th Annual BOTA Holiday Mixer and Trade Show
Business Owners Trade Alliance (BOTA) has the recipe for a fun business event and the entire business community is cordially invited to their annual gathering. The 12th Annual BOTA Holiday Mixer and Trade Show will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:30-8:30pm at Kraras Hall in Reading. BOTA is...
Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab announces ‘final pitch’ winners
Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
Reading High School JROTC presented with 2022 Spirit Banner
Reading High School’s Marine Corps JROTC was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Competition. An annual, rotating award, the Spirit Banner recognizes the single Masters Level school that best glorifies their unit, their service, JROTC in general, and most especially, the National High School Drill Team Championships. This positive reflection on so many entities comes both on and especially off the drill floor through their conduct, words, and deeds.
Girls Scouts of Eastern PA announce 2023 Take the Lead Berks County honorees
Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania has announce its 2023 Take the Lead Berks County honorees who will be recognized at the annual, girl-led event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through the...
Berks Sheriff’s Office ‘Explorer Post’ applications open, Dec. 31 deadline
The Berks County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the Explorer Post #027. Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht began an Explorer Post in 2012 for young adults, men and women between the ages of 14-20, interested in a law enforcement career. Explorers will participate in a variety of activities...
Police investigating after man with gunshot wound to leg arrives at hospital
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022, around 3:30pm, after a 26 year-old male arrived at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say there was an altercation between the victim and unidentified individual in the 400 block of...
27 charged in multi-county drug trafficking investigation ‘Operation Caribbean Snowfall‘
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adam and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced in a press conference Thursday afternoon that 27 defendants were charged with operating a drug trafficking ring in Berks, Montgomery, and surrounding counties. 17 of the 27 defendants were arrested in the early hours of...
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
Reading kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting
The City of Reading held its annual lighting of the Christmas Tree Tuesday evening at the corner of 5th & Penn Streets downtown. This year’s presentation featured performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by the Reading Recreation Commission, musical performances by the Salvation Army, and special messages from local leaders.
Federal government to end contract with Berks County Residential Center Jan 31
The federal government has notified the County of Berks that, effective January 31, 2022, they will be ending the contract with the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township. County officials met this afternoon with management and staff at the BCRC and informed them of the federal government’s decision.
One additional defendant in custody in ‘Operation Caribbean Snowfall’ investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that another defendant has been taken into custody in Operation Caribbean Snowfall, which was announced last Thursday by District Attorney John Adams at a press conference. Brigido Casilla-Cabral (defendant #24) surrendered to detectives at their office Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He...
Free COVID-19 testing offered in preparation for holiday gatherings
As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family...
