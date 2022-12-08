Reading High School’s Marine Corps JROTC was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Competition. An annual, rotating award, the Spirit Banner recognizes the single Masters Level school that best glorifies their unit, their service, JROTC in general, and most especially, the National High School Drill Team Championships. This positive reflection on so many entities comes both on and especially off the drill floor through their conduct, words, and deeds.

READING, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO