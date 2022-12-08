ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Berks Weekly

Genesius Theatre presents Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Genesius Theatre presents RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King & I and The Sound of Music, December 9 through 18. Genesius Alumnus from the 1970’s and Wyomissing High School graduate, 5-Time Tony Award nominated playwright/librettist/screenwriter, Douglass Carter Beane, rewrote...
READING, PA
12th Annual BOTA Holiday Mixer and Trade Show

Business Owners Trade Alliance (BOTA) has the recipe for a fun business event and the entire business community is cordially invited to their annual gathering. The 12th Annual BOTA Holiday Mixer and Trade Show will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:30-8:30pm at Kraras Hall in Reading. BOTA is...
READING, PA
Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab announces ‘final pitch’ winners

Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Reading High School JROTC presented with 2022 Spirit Banner

Reading High School’s Marine Corps JROTC was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Competition. An annual, rotating award, the Spirit Banner recognizes the single Masters Level school that best glorifies their unit, their service, JROTC in general, and most especially, the National High School Drill Team Championships. This positive reflection on so many entities comes both on and especially off the drill floor through their conduct, words, and deeds.
READING, PA
Reading kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting

The City of Reading held its annual lighting of the Christmas Tree Tuesday evening at the corner of 5th & Penn Streets downtown. This year’s presentation featured performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by the Reading Recreation Commission, musical performances by the Salvation Army, and special messages from local leaders.
READING, PA
Reading, PA
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

