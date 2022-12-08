Read full article on original website
Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.
The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service.
signsofthetimes.com
Surveillance and Strobe Lights: Walmart, Target and Other Major Retailers Level Up Their Loss Prevention
Mass merchants and major retail chains are reaching deeper into their bag of tricks this year to prevent holiday shoplifting. Retailers including Target and Barnes & Noble are locking up items behind plexiglass or using steel cables to tie merchandise to store shelves, Reuters reports, while others are installing cameras and hiring more security personnel.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Free 8X10 photo print from Walgreens online with code
Walgreens is offering a free 8 X 10 photo print with the new coupon code online! These make great gifts!. Head to the Walgreens website, create the 8 x 10 photo and then use the code ICESK8 at checkout. It is only valid for a limited time and should be available through Dec. 9.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WTVR-TV
Baby formula recalled due to potential bacteria contamination
ByHeart has voluntarily recalled five batches of its infant formula due to the potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cronobacter bacteria can cause sepsis or meningitis. It may also cause bowel damage, the FDA warns. The recall was made out of an abundance...
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Key holiday shipping deadlines and tips to avoid shipping scams
The season of giving is also a season of shipping. Here are some shipping deadlines you should know to make sure your package is delivered before Christmas, with help from BlackFriday.com.
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
Happi
Bath & Body Works Partners with Instacart for Holiday Shoppers
Bath & Body Works is now available on Instacart, giving customers a quick and convenient way to shop during the holidays. Bath & Body Works products are affordable and highly giftable, according to the company. In 2021, 48% of all body care and home fragrance gifts in the US were purchased from Bath & Body Works. The new partnership between Instacart and Bath & Body Works is especially valuable for last-minute shoppers, with many deliveries available in as fast as one hour.
