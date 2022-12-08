ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl

LEHI — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location, in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don't stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren't here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen's smile.
LEHI, UT
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
BRIGHTON, UT
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams

STANSBURY PARK — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It's going to be a lean Christmas for...
STANSBURY PARK, UT
Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
OREGON STATE
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store

WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win. Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball

PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
PROVO, UT

