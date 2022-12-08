Read full article on original website
Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl
LEHI — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location, in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don't stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren't here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen's smile.
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
DRAPER — The future of the old Utah State Prison site in Draper came into clearer focus Tuesday with the release of phase one development plans for a "15-minute" "walkable city." The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of...
Get Gephardt investigates spike in housing scams
STANSBURY PARK — Imagine finding a place to live, touring it with your family, paying a deposit, only to learn it was all a scam. It happened to a Tooele family, who decided it was time to Get Gephardt to investigate. It's going to be a lean Christmas for...
Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
'Not an easy decision': Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff's deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said on Tuesday...
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store
WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win. Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony...
He's quiet and raw, but freshman Keba Keita making forceful impact on Runnin' Utes
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah freshman center Keba Keita got switched onto Jacksonville State's point guard JJ Platt in the post, and head coach Craig Smith yelled out his assignment. Keita hadn't studied up on the guards prior to the game (by design) and was more focused on the...
Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball
PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
