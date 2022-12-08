ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City ranked in Top 100 cities worldwide for 2023

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sjeu8_0jc0hMQU00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The great outdoors, a budding nightlife, quaint cafés; Salt Lake City is exploding with culture. For this reason and more, the capital city of Utah was recently recognized as one of the greatest cities in the world by Resonance Consultancy in their World’s Best Cities report , ranking at No. 87.

Salt Lake City joins the likes of London, New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Barcelona in the Top 100 cities worldwide.

Utah ranked a top state for the ‘American Dream’

Resonance, “leading global advisors on placemaking, branding, and marketing for the world’s best cities,” ranks global cities by evaluating 24 metrics in six categories.

  • PLACE : Weather, Safety, Sights & Landmarks, Outdoors
  • PRODUCT: Airport Connectivity, Attractions, Museums, University Ranking, Convention Center
  • PROGRAMMING: Culture, Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping
  • PEOPLE: Labor Force Participation, Educational Attainment
  • PROSPERITY: Fortune 500 Companies, GDP per Capita, Employment Rate, Income Equality
  • PROMOTION: Facebook Check-ins, Google Search, TripAdvisor Reviews, Instagram Hashtags, Google Trends
“Combining spectacular natural and built environments, Salt Lake City is no longer just a gateway to the great outdoors, it’s also a welcoming destination with ascendant culture, new museums, and local breweries, which over the past two years have multiplied once the local potency limits were relaxed,” writes Resonance in their report.

According to Resonance’s metrics, Salt Lake City ranked No. 9 globally for its Employment Rate and No. 18 for its GDP per Capita, bringing its overall Prosperity ranking to #31 worldwide.

National Geographic names Utah a 2023 top spot for ‘breathtaking adventure’

Resonance attributed Salt Lake City’s rise to the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, saying, “SLC continues to pour millions into development projects and the beautification of its downtown, and the city has matured into an urban experience as much as an outdoor one.”

More than just the growing downtown environment, Salt Lake City earned points for the proximity to the Wasatch Mountain Range, with “stunning canyons and 11,000-ft peaks” giving adrenaline junkies a reason to travel and stay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

