Read full article on original website
Related
Woman divides opinion after draping hair over back of plane chair during seven hour flight
Flight etiquette can be a thorny issue - what should you do if you’re sat next to a screaming baby? Is it OK to push your seat back for a bit of a kip on a long-haul? Can you take your shoes off?. And now Londoner Adam Butler has...
Fort Bragg in North Carolina may get millions for improvements as US House sends national defense bill to Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – There may not have been unanimity among North Carolina’s elected officials in Washington when it comes to protecting marital rights, but ask them about the military, and they can get together. All but two of the 13 representatives from North Carolina voted with the House majority to pass the National Defense […]
Supreme Court expands review of Biden’s student loan handout
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear another challenge to the Biden administration's student loan relief program, putting it in further jeopardy
Cuban-born UPS driver whose reaction to first paycheck went viral says he feels "grateful"
A UPS driver went viral after his wife filmed him opening his first paycheck in the United States. Yoel Garcia told CBS News he was so excited because he could barely fill his refrigerator before immigrating from Cuba. He said sometimes he only had two things in it: "Water, water,...
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking Western leaders to help overcome Russia's weapons advantage by supplying more modern tanks, artillery, ammunition, rockets and air defense systems
Iran defies outcry with second protest execution
Iran on Monday executed a second man in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday stepped up sanctions on Iran over the crackdown.
Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November. R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the...
Musk relaunches Twitter Blue after fake account fiasco
Elon Musk relaunched a subscription service for Twitter on Monday after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site's future. The subscription service will cost $8 per month for users accessing Twitter on the web and $11 if signing up on an Apple device.
U.S. State Department 'deeply troubled' by report on Nigerian army killing children
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department is “deeply troubled” by a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents and had raised the allegations with the Nigerian government, a spokesperson said on Monday.
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0