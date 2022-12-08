The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.

