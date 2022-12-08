Read full article on original website
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
In July, state police began investigating allegations that 56-year-old Toni Walter had stolen "large sums of money" from a company called "Coogle Enterprises."
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
Two arrested in connection with Brownsburg homicide
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two juveniles were arrested in Lafayette late Thursday evening after allegedly stealing a car. The arrests happened near the intersection of Teal Road and 18th Street. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Shana Wainscott, Lafayette Police had been looking for the car for a few days after...
Man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was in his car. Ron Sexton, a local stand-up comedian and voice actor on "The Bob and Tom Show" as Donnie Baker, counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
Help Carmel catch 3 thieves
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
Lafayette junior high student arrested for threatening to shoot up a school dance
LAFAYETTE – Lafayette police arrested a 13-year-old who is accused of making a shooting threat against his middle school. Police said they were made aware of threats around 12:15 a.m. Friday, which was reportedly made on Snapchat by a Tecumseh Junior High School student who threatened to shoot up the school’s winter dance on Friday night.
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
Man shot to death during 'transaction' gone wrong in Brownsburg: Police
IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
