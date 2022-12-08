ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor OKs 4-story storage facility

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLml9_0jc0ftTD00

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a site plan for a nearly 100,000-square-foot storage facility to be built on 3.5 acres at 249 Ellington Road.

In April the PZC approved a one-year moratorium on applications for warehouses because of public frustration over the noise and traffic and fear of tractor-trailers on suburban streets. The moratorium followed a contentious application to build a 360,000-square-foot warehouse along the nearby Talbot Lane and Governor’s Highway that was rejected twice.

This facility is not the same, town officials and developers say.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Changes at Enfield Square topic of meeting Wednesday

ENFIELD — The town will hold a meeting on Wednesday for the public’s reaction to access changes at Enfield Square Mall, which are part of an ongoing effort to study congestion at the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street and potential uses for the nearly empty mall. Town officials...
ENFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire engulfs vacant Vernon mill

VERNON — A massive fire at a vacant mill on Brooklyn Street early this morning temporarily displaced several residents from their homes across the street and closed roads in the immediate area, according to local officials. The Vernon Fire Department was called to the mill directly across from the...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Evictions are surging, and children often pay the price

The remnants of Dexter Menyfield’s childhood are crammed into a storage unit. To yank out a garbage bag full of clothes is to nearly send his old Hot Wheels rolling. An attempt to free his mother’s porcelain elephant dislodges his X-Box, which teeters before he grabs it. Since...
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged with crashing stolen car in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged an East Hartford man with fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle out of Manchester in September. Andre Jorden, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle without a license for a motor vehicle incident on Sept. 24 in the area of 286 Foster Road in South Windsor.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations

It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Fire Damages Barn in Burlington, Conn.

An early morning fire damaged a barn in Burlington on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to Lyon Road just before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. While crews were responding, they said they learned the fire was a fully involved barn/garage with exposure to a home.
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Illegal gun found inside car following crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday. Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside […]
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
260
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy