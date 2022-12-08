South Windsor OKs 4-story storage facility

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a site plan for a nearly 100,000-square-foot storage facility to be built on 3.5 acres at 249 Ellington Road.

In April the PZC approved a one-year moratorium on applications for warehouses because of public frustration over the noise and traffic and fear of tractor-trailers on suburban streets. The moratorium followed a contentious application to build a 360,000-square-foot warehouse along the nearby Talbot Lane and Governor’s Highway that was rejected twice.

This facility is not the same, town officials and developers say.