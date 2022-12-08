Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Local Business Highlight: Beautiful Home Interiors in Strasburg, PAMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
‘Joy to the Burg’ held to help the homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate artists came together to support people experiencing homelessness in the community. More than 33 musical artists from the Greater Harrisburg region put together the fourth annual holiday album to help raise money to help the homeless. The musicians also participated in two different live concerts on Sunday at the Englewood.
WGAL
Toys for Tots in need of more toys
Right now, thousands of Susquehanna families are counting on Toys for Tots to help bring Christmas joy to their children. The program in Lancaster County is short on toys, potentially leaving many children disappointed. But it does not have to be that way. “Things from stuffed animals, things from Lego...
Lancaster County Secret Santa allows children to buy gifts for loved ones
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Columbia, kids, without the help of their parents, were given the chance to shop for their loved ones at a Secret Santa event held at the Columbia United Methodist Church. All items available for purchase were donated to the event and on average cost...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
WGAL
Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
Gettysburg, Adams County name Chamber Volunteer of the Year | On The Bright Side
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Before even stepping foot inside Heather Laughman’s Lake Meade home, visitors get a sense of the kind of person she is. On the porch you'll find a cooler filled up to the brim with water and goodies, along with a sign encouraging everyone to dig in.
‘Everyone has an opportunity’: Public helper to retire after 50 years
“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”
WGAL
People began celebrating Hannukah early in York
Although the holiday is still a week away, there was a Hannukkah festival in York today. All were welcome to celebrate the holiday as a York Synagogue demonstrated the lighting of the menorah. “We are the roots of archaic, so we celebrate it annually and we try to get the...
abc27.com
Faulkner Chevrolet completes Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree Program’
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Dec. 6’s hometown heroes are celebrating the holiday season in the best way. Faulkner Chevrolet in Lancaster took part in another “Angel Tree Program,” which is part of the Salvation Army. The dealership filled bags and boxes with jackets, mittens, scarves,...
WGAL
WGAL, Salvation Army Coats for Kids drive starts
LANCASTER, Pa. — WGAL's Josslyn Howard checked in at the Lancaster Salvation Army as the Coats for Kids telethon is underway. "There's nothing like it when you can see a child come and just see the massive amount of coats that we would have for them to pick from. And they get to choose the color or the different style that they have. And for us to know that a child is walking out with a warm coat – many of the kids that come in, won't even have a jacket on when they come in because they don't have coats," Major Tom Hinzman said.
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
abc27.com
Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The fourth annual Christkindlmarkt was held in Lower Paxton Township on Saturday. The ever was hosted by American Legion Post 272 of Linglestown and saw over 127 vendors, live music, and Austrian dancers and an estimated 8,000 patrons in attendance. “This really brings...
abc27.com
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas came early on Saturday for Harrisburg area kids. Shop with a Cop took place at Walmart in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League teams up with Swatara Township Police and Walmart to put on this event that pairs kids with local law enforcement to shop for their families.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
What is stiff person syndrome and how common it is?
YORK, Pa. — A rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome has been in the news recently after singer Celine Dion revealed she’s battling the rare disorder stiff person syndrome is a neurological disease that impacts the autoimmune system. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but...
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party
Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
Pa. to get $10B in opioid settlement money
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
