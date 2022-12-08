Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 66-year old near the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street after witnesses said they saw him inside a residence, knowing he didn’t below there. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A criminal amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
kptv.com
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged burglary on Tuesday. A DCSO report said just after 7:15 p.m. 42-year old Wilbert Shilts was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Highway 99 South in Green. He had allegedly gotten into a vehicle, spray painted a vehicle, broke into a shop building and took a gas can and a string trimmer.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man who reported stolen items he was not allowed to own
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who reported several items as stolen that he wasn’t legally allowed to own was put in jail after willingly meeting police to discuss the alleged burglary, Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, on November 4, Matthew Caine Garner, 48, filed a...
kpic
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT OF FRUIT AND CHIPS
A Roseburg man was jailed after the alleged theft of fruit and chips on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:10 p.m. an officer contacted a 65-year old outside of Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The store manager said the suspect had taken a bag of chips and an orange. When the officer talked with the accused, he had orange peel scattered around him. The suspect said he only stole the orange out of spite after the manager came out and took the bag of chips that he had initially stolen.
klcc.org
Wrong-way driver on Eugene's Beltline critically injures another driver, shuts down Saturday night traffic
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver last night shut down all eastbound lanes of Eugene’s Beltline near the Coburg Road exit for two-and-a half hours. A Eugene Police investigator told KLCC that the crash occurred around 9:45pm. He said a man driving a large SUV turned onto the eastbound lanes, and traveled a few hundred yards westbound before hitting a mid-size SUV head-on.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg woman was jailed, following an alleged theft on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 3:45 p.m. an officer contacted the 27-year old after a store owner in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard said the suspect concealed a sweater into her bag and didn’t attempt to pay for it when she paid for other items during checkout.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
