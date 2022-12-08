Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two churches come together to celebrate the Christmas season
After a three-year hiatus, Faith Temple is bringing back their “Adore” musical, but this year it will be a joint service with LifePoint Church. “Adore” is a collection of contemporary Christmas music by Chris Tomlin. Members of Faith Temple and LifePoint Church’s choir will be performing the music for a majority of the service.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ferst Readers receives a check from County BOE
Ferst Readers will be able to distribute more books to preschool age children across Tallapoosa County. At the Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE), Ferst Readers was presented with a check of $1,500 by Ray Porter, superintendent, and Casey Davis, deputy superintendent, on Dec. 8. Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County...
