Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Dolphins Resort to Using Sideline Heaters in Southern California
The team might freeze on Saturday in Buffalo.
Texans QB Davis Mills: 'Still A Very Confident Football Player'
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills struck a confident stance during his first media appearance since regaining his starting job. The Houston Texans' starting quarterback, preparing for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, used the last few weeks on the bench as a learning experience. He replaces turnover-prone Kyle...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Ravens waive Mike Davis Saturday; J.K. Dobbins set to be activated
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis has been waived by the team Saturday. Davis was the veteran ball carrier at the back end of the running backs room rostered to be a healthy body in the wake of numerous injuries. However, with J.K. Dobbins set to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, Davis' presence is no longer required.
Texans vs. Cowboys injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 14 as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder), cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring/illness), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), and receiver Nico Collins (foot). All four did not participate in Friday’s practice.
numberfire.com
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
UTRGV tabs Gregory-Portland grad Travis Bush as first ever football coach
Travis Bush is the first head football coach in University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley program history. The team will take the field for the first time in 2025.
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal
The Chanticleers quarterback will be looking for a new home after the Birmingham Bowl.
numberfire.com
Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
numberfire.com
Mavs' Luka Doncic (quad) available Monday night
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (quad) will play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic sat out the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back games this past Saturday, but will be back for tonight's tilt with the Thunder. Doncic has a $12,000 salary on FanDuel for tonight's...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 34.3 minutes against the Spurs. Butler's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Update: Alex Caruso (back) ruled out for remainder of Bulls' game Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deemed questionable to return at the start of the second quarter, Caruso has now been ruled out with just a couple minutes left before halftime. Expect heavy minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White with Caruso unavailable.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves operating in bench role for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Reaves will come off the bench after Patrick Beverley was picked as Friday's starter. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to produce 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson placed in concussion protocol following Week 14 loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently in the concussion protocol. Wilson took a hard fall after getting tangled up with a defender in Week 14, landing directly on his head. He was quickly ruled out for the game after an evaluation on the sidelines, leaving Brett Rypien to take over at quarterback against the Chiefs. While he started the game quite slowly, Wilson did eventually start playing better up until his injury, and has hopefully begun to turn the corner in what has been a remarkably disappointing season.
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Commanders activate Carson Wentz (finger) from injured reserve
The Washington Commanders have officially activated quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Giants. Wentz suffered a finger injury in the Commanders' close win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football back in Week 6, and was sidelined throughout the team's recent 5-1-1 streak. The team seems unmotivated to take any reps away from Taylor Heinicke, so Wentz seems likely to ride pine for the rest of the season barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Tyler Boyd (finger) expected to miss 1-2 weeks for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (dislocated finger) is expected to miss 1 to 2 weeks, and is not expected to have an "extended absence." Boyd dislocated his finger on the first drive of the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns and was unable to return during that contest, and now it appears he will likely miss at least one more game while he recovers. For fantasy purposes, he might not be much of a factor in the fantasy football playoffs, but his absence could skew even more targets to Ja'Marr Chase.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) taken to locker room in Week 14; Anthony Brown to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was taken to the locker room in Week 14 and was replaced with Anthony Brown. Huntley took a huge hit while trying to convert a third down on a scramble, and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was jogging as he left the field, but his day may be done as the team evaluates him for a concussion. He is officially questionable to return. Anthony Brown will take over at quarterback with Huntley sidelined.
Comments / 0