Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently in the concussion protocol. Wilson took a hard fall after getting tangled up with a defender in Week 14, landing directly on his head. He was quickly ruled out for the game after an evaluation on the sidelines, leaving Brett Rypien to take over at quarterback against the Chiefs. While he started the game quite slowly, Wilson did eventually start playing better up until his injury, and has hopefully begun to turn the corner in what has been a remarkably disappointing season.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO