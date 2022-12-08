Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort …. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort Campbell. Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Maury County. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay …. It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot...
Death investigation underway in Midtown, Metro Police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting. Death investigation underway in Midtown, Metro Police …. Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort …. 37th...
Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area. Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said. The two were last seen on Sunday...
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities. A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
Death investigation in Edgehill ruled as suicide, police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who left belongings at home
A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings. Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who …. A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings.
Bellevue standoff suspect set to appear in court
The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay …. It's been a wild year in...
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
Felony aggravated robbery arrest in North Nashville. A man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in North Nashville. The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests. Iran executed a second prisoner...
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles. Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing …. Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles. Doctors share advice to ease...
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Newsmaker: 2022 Torch Awards BBB for...
Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort …. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort Campbell. Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Maury County. Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay …. It's been a wild year in real estate. Prices skyrocketed, interest rates shot...
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
‘Abusing her for years’: Domestic violence safehouse sees ‘influx’ of new cases
Domestic violence among military personnel is again a topic of discussion after a U.S. Army Soldier was shot and killed by her estranged ex-husband.
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
Man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a...
