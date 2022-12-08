ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
NBC News

Paul Whelan’s sister reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody

While Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. citizen Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison, having been accused of spying for the U.S. Paul Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, joins News NOW to share her reaction to Griner’s release and where negotiations for her brother’s release stand now. Dec. 9, 2022.
AFP

Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

Iran on Monday executed a second man in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday stepped up sanctions on Iran over the crackdown.
Detroit News

Why getting Whelan freed from Russia is proving harder than Griner

Washington — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan's Paul Whelan was left "devastated" that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn't Paul. "It's disappointing. We were aware that there was a 50-50...
