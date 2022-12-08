Read full article on original website
Local kids, Kent County Sheriff's deputies go Christmas shopping
At the annual "Shop with a Sheriff" event in Kent County, local children had the opportunity to cross off their Christmas shopping and make friends with a local deputy.
'It warms my heart from top to bottom': Hundreds show up to help Santa Claus Girls' mission
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Rebekah Burris, she dedicated her Saturday morning to driving presents for The Santa Claus Girls, helping Kent County families put gifts under their Christmas Tree. "I just love getting involved with the community and volunteering where I can," said Burris. She volunteered as a...
Students with severe disabilities get creative to surprise Teacher of the Week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week serves a very small but unique portion of students in Kent County. Jessie Rodgers teaches for the Lincoln Developmental Center, which serves students who have severe disabilities. This didn’t stop school staff from getting the students involved and going all out for this surprise.
Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business. Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach. The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
$4 million dedicated to domestic violence court creation in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in Kent County. The award comes as domestic violence-related homicides are on track to double this year compared to last year. The Domestic Violence Community Coordinated...
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption
KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
Tainted formula leads to early cancer diagnosis for baby
The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life.
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
No sign of missing Wyoming man, family still searching
On Sunday, loved ones and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz, who's been missing for nearly three weeks.
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Impact Powersports giving back to community this month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great gift for the outdoor recreation enthusiast in your life, look no further than Impact Powersports in Rockford! They offer everything from ATVs, UTVs, E-Bikes, Golf Carts, Go Karts, to Dirt Bikes, Scooters and more! You’ll find what you need whether you’re looking for a vehicle for an adult or a child. Plus, they’re giving back to the community – 5% of any kids vehicle sold will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Missing at sea: Mom holds out hope that son will return
Isaac Danian's bedroom hasn't changed much since he last walked out the door of his family's metro Grand Rapids home in September 2020.
Ottawa County using $1 million of ARPA money to create crime victim assistance fund
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan county will put a chunk of its ARPA funding towards crime victim assistance. Nearly two years after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, we are getting a better idea of how the money will be spent. In Ottawa County, they've come up with a new idea for the cash.
