ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption

KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WHIO Dayton

Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Impact Powersports giving back to community this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great gift for the outdoor recreation enthusiast in your life, look no further than Impact Powersports in Rockford! They offer everything from ATVs, UTVs, E-Bikes, Golf Carts, Go Karts, to Dirt Bikes, Scooters and more! You’ll find what you need whether you’re looking for a vehicle for an adult or a child. Plus, they’re giving back to the community – 5% of any kids vehicle sold will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy