Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled

Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled.

According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.

A Boston 25 News camera captured crews raising the topped veterans memorial up off the ground, attempting to restore it to its proper perch.

Yesterday, December 7, was the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing.

