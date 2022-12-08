ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSr62_0jc0enWi00

Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled.

According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.

A Boston 25 News camera captured crews raising the topped veterans memorial up off the ground, attempting to restore it to its proper perch.

Yesterday, December 7, was the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Debra Gray-Silvestri
3d ago

Disgusting they should be found made to pay for restoration and have to do community service for life . So disrespectful

Reply
6
Frederick Neal
3d ago

Hopefully the Proper Authorities catch whoever did it before the Improper Authorities Do! I'm certain you know what I mean.

Reply
4
Hentai Senpai
4d ago

hope this person gets haunted or bad karma pays him a visit.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
The Maine Writer

Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
DEDHAM, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy