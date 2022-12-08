Contra Costa supervisors OK sale, delivery of non-flavored cannabis and vaping products

Read full article on original website
SF guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women expands to additional counties
A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month to 150 at-risk pregnant...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. More stringent masking rules were reinstated Thursday in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff...
Stanford summit on longevity focuses on health, equity challenges of aging populace
What happens when more humans start living to 100? The social, political and health-related impacts of a population with an increasing lifespan will be the focus of the third annual Century Summit, hosted by the Stanford Center on Longevity on Dec. 13-14. The conference is a hybrid event, with the...
Gun owners bite the bullet, turn in hundreds of firearms at San Mateo County buyback
Nearly 300 firearms were collected at a weekend gun buyback event in San Carlos, authorities announced. The anonymous gun buyback event on Dec. 3 was hosted by the County of San Mateo, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist and the Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback organization.
San Jose receives millions from the state for homeless motels, so where are these rooms?
SAN JOSE HAS received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti
Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
VTA proceeding with plan to evict downtown tenants to make way for SJ BART extension
THE VALLEY TRANSIT Authority will move forward with its plan to force out the owners and tenants of two buildings in downtown San Jose to make room for the future BART extension. In a meeting last week, VTA’s board of directors voted to allow the agency to assume ownership of...
Via Wilma Chan: San Lorenzo becomes latest community to name street for late supervisor
The late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan now has at least two streets in the county named after her following the recent renaming of Via Mercado in the town of San Lorenzo. A host of community leaders watched the Nov. 30 unveiling of Via Wilma Chan at the intersection with...
‘A winter of viral soup:’ circulation of COVID-19, flu, RSV could overwhelm Santa Clara County’s health care system
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID virus concentration in each of the county’s sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its...
San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash
Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from some of the more than 500 people in attendance, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the end of January. Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilmembers Pam Foley and Matt Mahan voted in opposition.
With one election over, San Jose politicos look to the next
It’s deja vu in San Jose politics. As elected leaders on Monday settled a political fight over filling two upcoming vacancies on the San Jose City Council, some former politicos are eyeing a return to their old posts. The council voted just before midnight to appoint successors to two soon-to-be-vacant seats in Districts 8 and 10. The seats are opening because District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas won her election for county supervisor and District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan was elected mayor.
Supervisors approve contentious senior care complex at Seven Hills Ranch in Walnut Creek
After hearing from at least 50 speakers — including two callers on other continents — spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story...
Woman who led U.S. Capitol Police following Jan. 6 riot to be next UC Berkeley police chief
The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced this week. Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023, and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials.
’Tis the season for cyber fraud; FBI offers tips to keep consumers bright and holidays merry
As shoppers cash in on holiday deals and prepare for the season of gift-giving, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco division anticipates more fraud schemes floating around the internet. Announced Monday, the FBI said that scammers become more creative every year to sweep people’s money and personal information...
Longtime sheriff’s deputy Brandon Cutting begins new role as Sonoma police chief
A Sonoma police lieutenant who is an 18-year law enforcement veteran of the area and who has a special connection to the city is about to become its next police chief. The city of Sonoma has selected Lt. Brandon Cutting as its new chief of police, effective Tuesday. Cutting is an 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided contracted law enforcement services to the city since 2004.
Put a lock on it: Lafayette council approves ordinance to require secure storage of guns
The Lafayette City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
‘A deep sense of safety’: Oakland spending $780,000 to protect city during the holidays
The Oakland City Council has voted to allocate nearly $780,000 to measures aimed at improving safety in the city this holiday season. The city is giving $464,000 to the Downtown Oakland Association community benefit district to deploy nighttime civilian ambassadors to provide guidance and safety to visitors as well as other efforts. Those include property security improvements such as the security camera program and for traffic management and street closures.
Silicon Valley officials shut down their Twitter accounts
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen recently deactivated his office’s Twitter account, but he isn’t the first South Bay politico to leave the social media site—and he likely isn’t the last. Rosen deactivated the DA’s official Twitter account earlier this week, noting the recent takeover...
Remembering Alexis Gabe: Hundreds attend Oakley vigil as family thanks city, supporters
THEY GATHERED TOGETHER in Oakley Civic Center Plaza around the base of the city’s Christmas tree, its twinkling blue lights contrasting with the tiny flames of hundreds of candles held by friends and strangers who came to say goodbye to Alexis Gabe and show their support for the family and volunteers who spent months trying to bring her home.
San Jose’s unsheltered homeless resident population to reach nearly 13,000 by 2024 without interventions, officials say
San Jose’s population of unsheltered homeless residents could balloon to nearly 13,000 by 2024 based on past population trends if the city does not take any action to reduce homelessness by then, city officials said this week. That projection is based on baseline population data from the city’s 2019...
