Contra Costa supervisors OK sale, delivery of non-flavored cannabis and vaping products

A Sonoma police lieutenant who is an 18-year law enforcement veteran of the area and who has a special connection to the city is about to become its next police chief. The city of Sonoma has selected Lt. Brandon Cutting as its new chief of police, effective Tuesday. Cutting is an 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided contracted law enforcement services to the city since 2004.

SONOMA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO