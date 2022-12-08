ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Regal tweets a farewell to AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

By Josh Nason
 4 days ago

Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW agreed not to pick up his option.

It appears that William Regal's time with both AEW and the Blackpool Combat Club in its current form has come to an end.

After he was taken out in an ambulance on last week's Dynamite, followed by a pre-taped interview that aired on this week's show where he attempted to explain turning on Jon Moxley and costing him the AEW World title at Full Gear, the Blackpool Combat Club leader went to social media to bid adieu to his former charges:

He wrote, "To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….."

The song he linked to is "Far Far Away" by Slade.

On Wednesday during a media call, AEW & ROH head Tony Khan confirmed that he agreed to not pick up Regal's contract extension at Regal's request, therefore allowing him to return to WWE to coach his son and be with friends he had made over the last three decades.

In AEW storyline, Regal is still in the hospital with Bryan Danielson by his side. Khan said that as part of the agreement, Regal cannot appear on WWE TV through 2023.

In the aforementioned explanation from Wednesday, Regal said he wanted to teach the BCC an important lesson: to always watch their back. Danielson was the only member of the team not on Dynamite, and there appears to be a collision course between current AEW World Champion MJF, who took Regal out, and Danielson in the future.

While Regal said he would be BCC until he dies, the future of the group is unclear. Claudio Castagnoli will have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses to ROH Champion Chris Jericho at Saturday's Final Battle while Wheeler Yuta is challenging ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia on the same event.

