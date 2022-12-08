ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

wkar.org

Remembering Rizza Benton & Sydney Eckhoff, pillars of Lansing's LGBTQ community

Lansing is saying goodbye to two pillars of its LGBTQ community. 33-year-old Rizza Benton died on Nov. 19 and 31-year-old Sydney Eckhoff died on Nov. 24. In early 2021 Rizza Benton and Sydney Eckhoff founded Roots Hair Lounge – a small salon with a lofty vision: to reach beyond the roots of hair, and into the nurturing and healing of one’s core self. Rizza was the salon’s hairstylist while Sydney was the salon’s official photographer and Rizza’s right hand.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Holly celebrates 49th annual Dickens Festival

Holly, MI -- In past years, during the Holly Dickens Festival, George Kullis would dress in a nightgown as Ebenezer Scrooge, hang out the second floor window of the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and shout “Merry Christmas!” to passersby in a recreation of the famous A Christmas Carol scene.
HOLLY, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Public Schools to Offer “The Activity Bus” for Students in Need

Adrian, MI – In an effort to better serve the youth in our community, multiple organizations have collaborated to offer “The Activity Bus” for Adrian Public Schools students. The bus aims to offer a safe, afterschool form of transportation with multiple centrally located stops around the community to help kids get to/from activities, practices, events, and to/from the Boys & Girls Club.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UPMATTERS

Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café

DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
DEXTER, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Another hospital merger

The pandemic has posed big financial loses for hospitals, which rely on a constant stream of patients to make profits. This has been especially true for Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. They lost $90 million in the first six months of last year. Earlier this fall, Sparrow announced that due to...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU researchers ask: Are you being quiet fired?

Ruvio is an associate professor of Marketing at the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, and the director of the Master of Science in Marketing Research (MSMR) program. Her research focuses on the wellbeing and behavior of consumers and employees. Morgeson is an assistant professor of Marketing at the Broad College. His research focuses on customer-firm relationships and the financial value of both customer and employee assets to firms.
