Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
wkar.org
Remembering Rizza Benton & Sydney Eckhoff, pillars of Lansing's LGBTQ community
Lansing is saying goodbye to two pillars of its LGBTQ community. 33-year-old Rizza Benton died on Nov. 19 and 31-year-old Sydney Eckhoff died on Nov. 24. In early 2021 Rizza Benton and Sydney Eckhoff founded Roots Hair Lounge – a small salon with a lofty vision: to reach beyond the roots of hair, and into the nurturing and healing of one’s core self. Rizza was the salon’s hairstylist while Sydney was the salon’s official photographer and Rizza’s right hand.
Holly celebrates 49th annual Dickens Festival
Holly, MI -- In past years, during the Holly Dickens Festival, George Kullis would dress in a nightgown as Ebenezer Scrooge, hang out the second floor window of the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and shout “Merry Christmas!” to passersby in a recreation of the famous A Christmas Carol scene.
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
New elementary schools, natatorium part of second phase of AAPS bond plan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Some of Ann Arbor’s neighborhood elementary schools built in the 1960s and ‘70s could be replaced with new buildings during the second phase of the district’s extensive capital bond construction. The second phase of Ann Arbor Public Schools’ bond plan recommends construction of...
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools to Offer “The Activity Bus” for Students in Need
Adrian, MI – In an effort to better serve the youth in our community, multiple organizations have collaborated to offer “The Activity Bus” for Adrian Public Schools students. The bus aims to offer a safe, afterschool form of transportation with multiple centrally located stops around the community to help kids get to/from activities, practices, events, and to/from the Boys & Girls Club.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Detroit News
New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn
A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.
12 young professionals make Jackson Magazine’s 2022 ‘30 and Under’ list
JACKSON, MI – Twelve young professionals have earned Jackson Magazine’s “30 and Under” awards for 2022. This is the 16th year for the awards that go to Jackson-area residents 30 years old or younger who demonstrate strong community involvement and excellence in their jobs. Winners are...
UPMATTERS
Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café
DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
WKHM
K105.3 invites Brayden Lape fans to free viewing party of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG)’s hit music station K105.3 (WKHM-FM) is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place...
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for new Border-to-Border trail connection
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d a new agreement for a key Border-to-Border Trail connection. City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Washtenaw County to create a pedestrian tunnel pathway under the railroad between Bandemer and Barton parks, a project long in the works.
Full closure coming to South U in downtown Ann Arbor for crane installation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street closure is coming to South University Avenue for a crane installation at one of the tallest high-rise buildings in Ann Arbor. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, South U will close completely to traffic between Church Street and South Forest Avenue, city officials said.
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Another hospital merger
The pandemic has posed big financial loses for hospitals, which rely on a constant stream of patients to make profits. This has been especially true for Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. They lost $90 million in the first six months of last year. Earlier this fall, Sparrow announced that due to...
5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
wkar.org
MSU researchers ask: Are you being quiet fired?
Ruvio is an associate professor of Marketing at the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, and the director of the Master of Science in Marketing Research (MSMR) program. Her research focuses on the wellbeing and behavior of consumers and employees. Morgeson is an assistant professor of Marketing at the Broad College. His research focuses on customer-firm relationships and the financial value of both customer and employee assets to firms.
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
MLive
