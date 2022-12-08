Read full article on original website
Related
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for new Border-to-Border trail connection
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d a new agreement for a key Border-to-Border Trail connection. City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Washtenaw County to create a pedestrian tunnel pathway under the railroad between Bandemer and Barton parks, a project long in the works.
Ann Arbor’s latest proposal to extend city airport runway opposed by township
ANN ARBOR, MI — A long-controversial proposal to expand the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport runway is back on the city’s agenda and Pittsfield Township is against it. The township remains vehemently opposed to lengthening the runway at the city-owned airport, located south of the city in the township, said Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Washtenaw County board changes course, rejects proposal to give themselves raises
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County commissioners will have to wait until at least 2025 to see any increase in their salaries, after a surprise vote killed a pay raise proposal on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Commissioners were set to give final approval to a measure upping their base salaries...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
WILX-TV
U.S. Department of Energy announces $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells on Monday. This closing would help finance their lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Mid-Michigan. Construction of the battery plant is already underway in Delta Township. With...
Full closure coming to South U in downtown Ann Arbor for crane installation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street closure is coming to South University Avenue for a crane installation at one of the tallest high-rise buildings in Ann Arbor. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, South U will close completely to traffic between Church Street and South Forest Avenue, city officials said.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Michigan Medicine strikes deal with MI-HQ on $35 million Ypsilanti Health Center project
YPSILANTI, MI - University of Michigan Health will pay about $35 million to relocate and expand its Ypsilanti Health Center after Thursday’s approval by the UM Board of Regents. The health center will relocate to the campus of Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) at the former location of the Eastern...
Michigan among three states building EV battery plants with $2.5B federal loan
The Biden administration’s investment into electric vehicles has a new $2.5 billion price tag — and Michigan is getting a slice of it. Three states were chosen to build battery cell production facilities in partnership with Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
Ann Arbor inventor says he can make an electric car out of sewage
ANN ARBOR, MI — Refael Aharon says theoretically he could make an entire electric car out of human waste. “Every component, including the battery,” he said. “You will be surprised what you will find in industrial sewage.”
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County
The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Demolition proposed for fire-damaged Ypsilanti building targeted for affordable housing
YPSILANTI, MI - A fire-damaged brick building near downtown Ypsilanti could be demolished to pave way for a new 22-unit affordable housing complex. Developers say the building at 206-210 North Washington Street, which property records show dates back to 1941, isn’t suitable for renovation, proposing to knock it down and construct a new three-story building there.
Sparrow Health System joins UM Health to further 'vision of a statewide system'
Leaders from University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System spoke on the organizations’ new partnership at a press conference Friday, following a Thursday evening announcement surrounding the deal. The UM Board of Regents approved the agreement at its Dec. 8 meeting after the Sparrow Health System Board of...
120 luxury apartments planned for Ann Arbor’s Main Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works to create 120 new luxury apartments in downtown Ann Arbor by converting office space in a high-rise vacated by DTE Energy. The development team behind the project at 414 S. Main St. unveiled details during a virtual meeting with neighbors over Zoom Thursday night, Dec. 8.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0