Washtenaw County, MI

Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

U.S. Department of Energy announces $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells on Monday. This closing would help finance their lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Mid-Michigan. Construction of the battery plant is already underway in Delta Township. With...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County

The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

120 luxury apartments planned for Ann Arbor’s Main Street

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works to create 120 new luxury apartments in downtown Ann Arbor by converting office space in a high-rise vacated by DTE Energy. The development team behind the project at 414 S. Main St. unveiled details during a virtual meeting with neighbors over Zoom Thursday night, Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
