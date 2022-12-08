Kirk Herbstreit Is Teaming Up With Pat McAfee To Call College Football Bowl Game

ESPN is pairing its most well-known college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, with one of its most vibrant in Pat McAfee for its broadcast of the Las Vegas Bowl. © Alex Martin / USA TODAY NETWORK

As college football bowl games outside of the New Year's Six continue to fight for the attention of fans, ESPN is trying a new gimmick.

The broadcasting giant is putting its most well-known college football analyst in the booth with perhaps its most vibrant personality to call one of the games.

ESPN announced that both Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will be on the call for the Las Vegas Bowl, which will pit Florida against Oregon State.

They will be joined by play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch as well as sideline reporter Laura Rutledge.

The Las Vegas Bowl is one of the first bowls of the season, airing on Saturday, Dec. 17. Perhaps ESPN is hoping its all-star cast will make viewers want to tune in for more across the next two weeks.

Herbstreit, the lead analyst for College GameDay and color commentator for college football on ABC, has become perhaps the most recognizable face in college football. He's also expanded into the NFL realm this year, too, calling Thursday Night Football games alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime Video.

By comparison, McAfee doesn't have a ton of experience in the booth. But the gregarious former West Virginia and Indianapolis Colts punter has gained a sizable following through the years.

McAfee hosts his own football talk show, the Pat McAfee Show, each weekday on YouTube. He's also worked alongside Herbstreit as a full-time analyst on College GameDay this season.

McAfee, while not quite as buttoned-up as Herbstreit, does have some experience calling college games, as he worked as a color commentator for ESPN's Thursday night college football broadcasts during the 2019 season.

Rutledge brings some star power to the group, as well. She hosts ESPN's NFL Live as well as SEC Nation on the SEC Network.

The combination of Herbstreit and McAfee should provide a good balance of analysis and humor.

Perhaps if the Las Vegas Bowl broadcast is a hit, they could become a regular duo on ESPN or ABC game broadcasts in the future.