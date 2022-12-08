ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kirk Herbstreit Is Teaming Up With Pat McAfee To Call College Football Bowl Game

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZCMX_0jc0e9V100

ESPN is pairing its most well-known college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, with one of its most vibrant in Pat McAfee for its broadcast of the Las Vegas Bowl.

© Alex Martin / USA TODAY NETWORK

As college football bowl games outside of the New Year's Six continue to fight for the attention of fans, ESPN is trying a new gimmick.

The broadcasting giant is putting its most well-known college football analyst in the booth with perhaps its most vibrant personality to call one of the games.

ESPN announced that both Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will be on the call for the Las Vegas Bowl, which will pit Florida against Oregon State.

They will be joined by play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch as well as sideline reporter Laura Rutledge.

The Las Vegas Bowl is one of the first bowls of the season, airing on Saturday, Dec. 17. Perhaps ESPN is hoping its all-star cast will make viewers want to tune in for more across the next two weeks.

Herbstreit, the lead analyst for College GameDay and color commentator for college football on ABC, has become perhaps the most recognizable face in college football. He's also expanded into the NFL realm this year, too, calling Thursday Night Football games alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime Video.

By comparison, McAfee doesn't have a ton of experience in the booth. But the gregarious former West Virginia and Indianapolis Colts punter has gained a sizable following through the years.

McAfee hosts his own football talk show, the Pat McAfee Show, each weekday on YouTube. He's also worked alongside Herbstreit as a full-time analyst on College GameDay this season.

McAfee, while not quite as buttoned-up as Herbstreit, does have some experience calling college games, as he worked as a color commentator for ESPN's Thursday night college football broadcasts during the 2019 season.

Rutledge brings some star power to the group, as well. She hosts ESPN's NFL Live as well as SEC Nation on the SEC Network.

The combination of Herbstreit and McAfee should provide a good balance of analysis and humor.

Perhaps if the Las Vegas Bowl broadcast is a hit, they could become a regular duo on ESPN or ABC game broadcasts in the future.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation

The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking coach firing

Longtime Navy Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo has spent a total of 25 years with the United States Naval Academy as a player, an assistant coach, and the team’s head coach since 2007. But in a shocking turn of events, it seems that his time with the program is over.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Athlon Sports

Former UCF Football Player Dies Suddenly At 25

Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock died Tuesday. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. He was 25. Hescock appeared in all 12 regular season games as a redshirt senior in 2021, starting ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy