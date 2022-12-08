Read full article on original website
alicia coronel
3d ago
wow, did she think no one would notice?? had she taken other packages before being caught? it's a shame to mess up a good job
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Amazon sued for allegedly stealing more than $1M in tips from delivery workers
Amazon Inc. is being sued for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in tips from delivery drivers to subsidize its own labor expenses between 2016 and 2019, a lawsuit states.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
Two former Amazon employees pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the tech giant in a period of about 18 months, federal officials announced.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the man was found trying to steal items during the 'Shop with a Cop' event.
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
A man who found a lost check worth more than $4 million inside a bag of Haribo bag is disappointed with the company's reward.
Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act
When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"
After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
Walmart has a shoplifting problem that has grown so much that management may start to close some stores.
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
Food waste is a big problem in America. In fact, 108 billion pounds of the stuff is thrown away every single year, which accounts for a whopping 40% of all food created in the country going into the garbage. Unsurprisingly, the grocery industry in the US is absolutely massive. Article...
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Fox Business
New York, NY
32K+
Followers
876
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 11