ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue

Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound

Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

FEMA assistance available for boat homes affected by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — You may be eligible for relief if your home is a boat. FEMA is providing assistance for boats that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian if it was a primary residence. Survivors living in the following counties should apply:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Florida house catches fire after homeowner reportedly attacked by unknown assailant

STUART, Fla. — A house in Stuart, Florida, caught fire after the homeowner was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant, officials say. Martin County Fire Rescue on Friday said that crews were called out to a house near Salerno Road just before 3 p.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further inside the house, according to WPEC.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Political whiplash: New Fort Lauderdale commission gets off to rocky start

There’s a new bull in the china shop. John Herbst, the city auditor fired by three of his commission bosses in a late-night meeting earlier this year, ran for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 commission seat in November and won by a landslide. He now shares a seat on the dais with Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman, both of whom voted to fire him in February. His first day on the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside company desires moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

Medical marijuana found to treat depression, anxiety and improve sleep. A new study has found medical marijuana can help treat those diagnosed with depression, anxiety and improve sleep. Buzz60, Buzz60. An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy