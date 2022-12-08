Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Mindy Koch wins election by 1 vote to become Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair
The change in party leadership comes after Palm Beach County Democrats suffered a historic drubbing. A former teacher and two-time candidate for the Legislature was elected as Palm Beach County Democratic Party’s Chair by one vote — 160-159 — as the party struggles to turn the former Democratic stronghold back to blue.
WPBF News 25
South Florida Water Management District to hold public workshops on clearing out canal systems
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheSouth Florida Water Management District will soon be holding public workshops on how to improve the quality of the canal systems. Officials said this is all a part of their rule-making process for local governments and partners, as litter and vegetation clutter are their major concerns.
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
niceville.com
Florida shark diving boat crew convicted for stealing fishing gear
FLORIDA – A Jupiter shark diving boat crew has been convicted for stealing fishing gear, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a boat crew offering tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks took a break between dives...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
WSVN-TV
Former FLPD officer who shoved kneeling BLM protester does not take stand as defense rests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense has rested in the case of a police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest in Fort Lauderdale. Former Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence did not testify on his own behalf on Friday. Pohorence is accused of...
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue
Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon.
AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound
Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
cw34.com
FEMA assistance available for boat homes affected by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — You may be eligible for relief if your home is a boat. FEMA is providing assistance for boats that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian if it was a primary residence. Survivors living in the following counties should apply:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler.
Officials: Florida house catches fire after homeowner reportedly attacked by unknown assailant
STUART, Fla. — A house in Stuart, Florida, caught fire after the homeowner was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant, officials say. Martin County Fire Rescue on Friday said that crews were called out to a house near Salerno Road just before 3 p.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further inside the house, according to WPEC.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Political whiplash: New Fort Lauderdale commission gets off to rocky start
There’s a new bull in the china shop. John Herbst, the city auditor fired by three of his commission bosses in a late-night meeting earlier this year, ran for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 commission seat in November and won by a landslide. He now shares a seat on the dais with Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman, both of whom voted to fire him in February. His first day on the ...
NBC Miami
South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire
Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside company desires moratorium on marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana found to treat depression, anxiety and improve sleep. A new study has found medical marijuana can help treat those diagnosed with depression, anxiety and improve sleep. Buzz60, Buzz60. An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical...
