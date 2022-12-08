ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 in effort to relocate dogs vulnerable to flu

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crisis in the Dallas Animal Shelter has led to an in unprecedented offer to encourage help from the public. A flu strain that only infects canines has been detected in the adoption center where 150 dogs are housed. Now, an urgent effort to clear the shelter comes with a financial incentive. Flu season has been as hard on dogs this year as it has on humans. A highly contagious canine influenza virus is appearing in North Texas for the first time and was recently found among the many dogs here at the Dallas Animal Shelter. So shelter has only three days...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
CARROLLTON, TX
LoneStar 92

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Arrive alive: Parkland trauma physician warns of holiday highway hazards

Whether it’s making a “happy holidays” phone call from behind the wheel, rushing to the next party or indulging in some rum eggnog before hitting the road, Parkland Health physicians warn travelers to be careful this holiday season. Driving when you’re tired, impaired or distracted is always...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Washington

Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas

An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
FORT WORTH, TX
sachsenews.com

EDC discusses business grant program

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting. Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist within current programs during the Nov. 17 regular meeting.
SACHSE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiple Patients Rescued From Fire at Watauga Nursing Home: Officials

More than a dozen people were evacuated from a Watauga nursing home and rehabilitation center Friday morning after a fire broke out at the facility before dawn. According to officials, the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 7804 Virgil Anthony Boulevard.
WATAUGA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Firefighters extinguish Argyle house fire

No people were hurt in a house fire in Argyle on Thursday, but a pet died despite attempts to resuscitate. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 fire engine responded to a report of smoke in the Settler’s Point neighborhood. Those firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire in the 200 block of Chisolm Trail and called for more support from other ESD firefighters, according to an ESD news release.
ARGYLE, TX

