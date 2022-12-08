ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Nearly 1 million immigrants became naturalized as U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest year on record. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Lana Zak and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what's driving the uptick in new citizens.
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Tom Handy

Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor Abbott

Second bus of migrants arrived in PhiladelphiaPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, November 21, buses arrived from texas to Philadelphia dropping off more migrants. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station carrying 46 Spanish-speaking migrants. They were greeted by about 20 immigrant leaders, volunteers, and city officials to welcome them in the freezing temperatures.
Axios

Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...

