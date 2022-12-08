DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. With the exception of western & southern Iowa, we struggled to break the layer of low clouds across the state today. That kept temperatures stuck around freezing. On the bright side, this means temps won't have far to fall tonight as clouds remain in some fashion. Look for upper 20s tonight, then readings around 40° tomorrow. Monday's milder air comes mostly thanks to a strengthening southeasterly breeze. Those winds will really ramp Monday night into Tuesday. This will be due to a big weather system approaching from the Plains. Along with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range, lots of rain will move across the state Tuesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO