The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80 from one mile east of Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue is scheduled to take place this Saturday, between 4:00 am and 12:00 pm, weather permitting. One lane of I-80 eastbound will be closed through the work zone. Because of the short duration of the closure, a detour will not be posted. The Larkin Avenue ramps will remain open at all times. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO