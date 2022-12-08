Read full article on original website
Saturday Morning I-80 Lane Closure in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80 from one mile east of Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue is scheduled to take place this Saturday, between 4:00 am and 12:00 pm, weather permitting. One lane of I-80 eastbound will be closed through the work zone. Because of the short duration of the closure, a detour will not be posted. The Larkin Avenue ramps will remain open at all times. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
90 Year Old Graduates From NIU More Than 70 Years After Starting College
File photo (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) A 90-year-old Geneseo woman is finally a college graduate more than 70 years after starting her college education. Joyce DeFauw graduated yesterday from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of General Studies degree. She first enrolled in 1951 but dropped out a few semesters short of graduating to get married and have children. DeFauw returned to the school in 2019 after being encouraged by her family to finish her degree through online classes.
