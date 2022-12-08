Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
arkansasfight.com
The Hogs pickup portal FCS WR
Arkansas picked up a tremendous asset for their offense next season with the addition of Andrew Armstrong. The Texas A&M-Commerce receiver was offered very early by Arkansas. Then, visited Fayetteville on the first full week of official visits. The former Bishop Dunne prospect flew under the radar in his recruitment...
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
nwahomepage.com
Arland Bruce IV enjoys trip to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer wide receiver Arland Bruce IV figured out quickly at Arkansas on Friday the weather was different. Bruce, 5-10, 198, has had a couple of good years with the Hawkeyes, but decided to move on. At Iowa, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. The visit was Bruce’s first time to visit Fayetteville.
Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played […]
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator
Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
thv11.com
Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
bestofarkansassports.com
Showing Fans What the Wingspan Fuss Was All About + More Insights from Oklahoma Win
TULSA, Okla. — Anthony Black introduced himself to the country at the Maui Invitational. Not long afterward, Nick Smith Jr. reminded everyone why he was a projected top-5 draft pick as soon as he returned to action. That left just one of the talented trio of McDonald’s All-Americans waiting...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh recap win over Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 spurt and never looked back in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, played at the BOK Center. The #9/8 Razorbacks improve...
nwahomepage.com
No. 9 Arkansas out-shoots, out-hustles Oklahoma in 88-78 revenge win in Tulsa
For the ninth time in their first 10 games of the season, the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had to make do without one of their star players. And once again, the Hoop Hogs were up to the task while also exacting a measure of revenge as they out-shot and out-worked unranked Oklahoma, 88-78, on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, avenging last season’s 22-point loss against the Sooners at the same neutral-site venue.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-11-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk get into coaching talks, recent transfers, and portal players. Those transfers include Jacolby Criswell, Andrew Armstrong, and Arland Bruce IV.
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
Arkansas' Eric Musselman discusses life after Trevon Brazile Following 88-78 Win Over Oklahoma
Arkansas played its first game of the season since losing star Trevon Brazile to a torn ACL and pulled out an impressive 88-78 away victory Tuesday over Oklahoma. After the win, head coach Eric Musselman praised his team's performance but said the Razorbacks are still adjusting to losing their leading scorer.
KATV
Sully Says: Sports Gods punish Hogs
It almost seemed too good to be true. From sport to sport, Arkansas was succeeding like no other school in America. I had a feeling that it was just a matter of time before the "Sports Gods" felt the need to even the playing field. January 20, 2022. We learn...
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
nwahomepage.com
12 Days of Local Gifting: Strider Balance Bikes
It’s day 1 of our 12 days of gifting where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Nicole Dougan, GM at the Strider store in downtown Bentonville joins Good Day NWA to show us what makes Strider bikes great gifts.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
