ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth

GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Holiday spirit in SWVA

While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade

This is video footage of the 2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade, starting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. It lasted just more than 16 minutes and went along the two-lane Main Street of Mount Carmel, the former U.S. Highway 11W parallel to the four-lane road designated as such, from Hardee's eastward to City Hall. This was shot from in front of the Eastman Credit Union, next to the former Food City.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

2022 KOSBE Awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses

KINGSPORT — Local entrepreneurs gathered in downtown Kingsport on Thursday to celebrate the successes and stories of their businesses at the KOSBE Awards presentation. The awards, bestowed by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise, have been around since 1994, with the first honor given to Auto Masters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast Community Credit Union is earning dividends for the community from in-school branches

ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season

KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Travis John Tyson

KINGSPORT - On Friday, December 9, 2022, Travis John Tyson, of Kingsport, a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 35 years old. Born to Corcoran and Dawn Tyson in June of 1987. Travis graduated from ECU, majoring in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dalton suspension is without pay, school system director says

BLOUNTVILLE — Harold Edward “Eddie” Dalton Jr., a 25-year Sullivan County Schools employee, is suspended from his position without pay after being charged with making a false report. Dalton, 53, Eastern Star Road, Kings- port, was arrested and charged by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and suspended...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Men's ensemble celebrates the season

The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn”, a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations. The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St. in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ECU returning $15 million to members

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU celebrates the Class of 2022

East Tennessee State University celebrated more than 1,500 members of the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies held at the Ballad Health Athletic Center on Saturday. During the morning ceremony, Dr. Cerrone Foster, recipient of the university’s 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, was the keynote speaker. Foster, who...
Kingsport Times-News

Buzz feed: EV charging station installed at Warriors' Path State Park

KINGSPORT — Drivers of electric vehicles can soon get a charge at Warriors’ Path State Park. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation partnered with electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian to install Rivian Waypoint EV charging stations at Tennessee State Parks.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy