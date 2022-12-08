Read full article on original website
Related
Moscow wanted Russian colonel jailed on murder charges released for Paul Whelan: report
Russia reportedly asked U.S. authorities to help free a Russian spy imprisoned for murder in Germany in exchange for releasing wrongfully detained ex-Marine Paul Whelan. American officials told CNN on Friday that they shared multiple other options for the trade but that the Kremlin would only consider former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a…
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
US Marine Paul Whelan reacts to being left out of Brittney Griner prisoner swap in interview from Russian cell
Jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange in a new interview from his Russian prison cell.Mr Whelan told CNN that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release from Russian custody, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his release.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he told CNN.Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison after his arrest in Moscow in 2018.He strongly denies the...
White House 'deeply concerned' about Paul Whelan because family isn't hearing from him
The Biden administration is “deeply concerned” about Paul Whelan, an American considered to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, because he hasn’t communicated with his family as scheduled.
Why is US Marine Paul Whelan detained in Russia?
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail as part of a prisoner swap deal is being hailed as a momentous diplomatic breakthrough, providing hope for other Americans considered “wrongfully detained” by Vladimir Putin’s administration.Ms Griner, 32, was arrested at a Moscow airport on 17 February on highly questionable drug-trafficking charges after she was found to be in possession of cannabis oil for use in a vape pen, the incident occurring just a week before Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine.The basketball star, who was sentenced to nine years behind bars in August, is being exchanged for...
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
President Joe Biden had already personally informed Cherelle Griner that her wife was being released from Russian detention when aides arrived with more news: Brittney Griner was now securely out of Russia -- and on the telephone.
The head of the CIA met with Putin's spy chief to warn Moscow against using a nuke in Ukraine
CIA director William Burns warned Putin's spy chief against the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara on Monday. Burns previously warned that Putin could use a nuke in Ukraine if he feels desperate enough. CIA...
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration says Whelan's espionage charge complicates his release
The Biden administration agreed to a high-profile prisoner exchange with the Kremlin to secure the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Thursday, but it was unable to do the same for Paul Whelan, another American it considers wrongfully detained. The administration explained on Thursday morning, the day the deal...
'I don’t understand why I’m still here.' Paul Whelan speaks from Russia
It’s been nearly 4 years since Paul Whelan was last his home in Novi. With the news that another American has been released from Russia, he says he’s disappointed with the Biden administration.
Iran defies outcry with second protest execution
Iran on Monday executed a second man in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday stepped up sanctions on Iran over the crackdown.
1470 WMBD
Israel says intercepted message brought down spy Cohen in 1965
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel sought to lay to rest on Monday a decades-old debate about one of its most famous spies, Eli Cohen, saying his capture and execution in Syria was due to successful counter-intelligence rather than unprofessionalism. Cohen, a Jewish immigrant to Israel from Egypt, was recruited by...
1470 WMBD
Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme
ABUJA (Reuters) – The Nigerian government rejects a Reuters report published last week about a secret programme of abortions run by the military in the country’s northeast, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Monday. “The Federal Government hereby categorically states that there is no ‘secret, systematic and illegal...
newsnationnow.com
National Security Council: We wanted Whelan released, too
(NewsNation) — American basketball player Brittney Griner is in good health as she heads back to the U.S. after being detained in a Russian prison, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NewsNation. “Her first stop when she gets back to United States is to a health care facility...
1470 WMBD
Fresh EU sanctions to target Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – Germany
BERLIN (Reuters) – Fresh European Union sanctions on Iran will target the country’s Revolutionary Guards, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. “With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people,” she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.
Comments / 0