The Hill

Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
The Independent

US Marine Paul Whelan reacts to being left out of Brittney Griner prisoner swap in interview from Russian cell

Jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange in a new interview from his Russian prison cell.Mr Whelan told CNN that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release from Russian custody, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his release.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he told CNN.Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison after his arrest in Moscow in 2018.He strongly denies the...
The Independent

Why is US Marine Paul Whelan detained in Russia?

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail as part of a prisoner swap deal is being hailed as a momentous diplomatic breakthrough, providing hope for other Americans considered “wrongfully detained” by Vladimir Putin’s administration.Ms Griner, 32, was arrested at a Moscow airport on 17 February on highly questionable drug-trafficking charges after she was found to be in possession of cannabis oil for use in a vape pen, the incident occurring just a week before Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine.The basketball star, who was sentenced to nine years behind bars in August, is being exchanged for...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Washington Examiner

Biden administration says Whelan's espionage charge complicates his release

The Biden administration agreed to a high-profile prisoner exchange with the Kremlin to secure the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Thursday, but it was unable to do the same for Paul Whelan, another American it considers wrongfully detained. The administration explained on Thursday morning, the day the deal...
AFP

Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

Iran on Monday executed a second man in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday stepped up sanctions on Iran over the crackdown.
1470 WMBD

Israel says intercepted message brought down spy Cohen in 1965

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel sought to lay to rest on Monday a decades-old debate about one of its most famous spies, Eli Cohen, saying his capture and execution in Syria was due to successful counter-intelligence rather than unprofessionalism. Cohen, a Jewish immigrant to Israel from Egypt, was recruited by...
1470 WMBD

Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme

ABUJA (Reuters) – The Nigerian government rejects a Reuters report published last week about a secret programme of abortions run by the military in the country’s northeast, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Monday. “The Federal Government hereby categorically states that there is no ‘secret, systematic and illegal...
newsnationnow.com

National Security Council: We wanted Whelan released, too

(NewsNation) — American basketball player Brittney Griner is in good health as she heads back to the U.S. after being detained in a Russian prison, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NewsNation. “Her first stop when she gets back to United States is to a health care facility...
1470 WMBD

Fresh EU sanctions to target Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – Fresh European Union sanctions on Iran will target the country’s Revolutionary Guards, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday. “With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people,” she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

