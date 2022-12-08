Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
CoinTelegraph
Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs
Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
AIG subsidiary files for bankruptcy
Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc's subsidiary AIG Financial Products filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the insurer said in a filing on Wednesday. Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips.
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
Execs aren't convinced ESG investments deliver profits. The skepticism might undercut sustainability budgets.
Some executives are skeptical of environmental, social, and governance investments despite reporting returns within a few years, according to a survey.
Binance sees $3.6 billion in outflows in a week as customers pull funds from the exchange - but CEO Changpeng Zhao says its 'business as usual'
CZ's crypto exchange has seen billions of dollars in outflows over the last several days as the collapse of FTX continues to rattle the crypto sector.
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
AdWeek
R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer
After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
The Associated Press
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
Genpact’s CEO says he knew A.I. wouldn’t be the job-killer people freaked out about
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Tiger Tyagarajan.
Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan.
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
rv-pro.com
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How do tech layoffs impact PERM and the green card process?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
CNBC
United CEO says business travel has 'plateaued' but revenue is still rising
Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Major companies, many...
