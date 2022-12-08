ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director

Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
CoinTelegraph

Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs

Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
salestechstar.com

QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management

QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Reuters

AIG subsidiary files for bankruptcy

Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc's subsidiary AIG Financial Products filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the insurer said in a filing on Wednesday. Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips.
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
aircargonews.net

Dachser announces key air and sea management changes

Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
AdWeek

R/GA Promotes Shannon Washington to US Chief Creative Officer

After a series of significant changes to IPG agency R/GA as it restructures and moves away from its city model in the U.S. and instead implements a country model with five disciplines powering the business, the agency is making another noteworthy change by promoting Shannon Washington to chief creative officer, making her the first Black woman U.S. chief creative officer in the history of all holding company agencies.
The Associated Press

Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005621/en/ Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday December 15th, 2022 at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com

Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22

According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
rv-pro.com

Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico

Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How do tech layoffs impact PERM and the green card process?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”

