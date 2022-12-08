Read full article on original website
Related
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
Dreams of dementia cure closer than ever as scientists make key breakthrough
DREAMS of a cure for dementia are closer than ever thanks to breakthrough trial results confirmed last week. There are an estimated 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia and there is no cure or effective treatment. The main cause is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for two in three...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
WebMD
Advances in Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
I’m a psychiatrist, board certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. After my own personal experience with depression during my 20s, I’ve been on a lifelong quest to both understand and help others. I spent almost a decade at the National Institutes of Health searching for ways to...
Medical News Today
How to treat insomnia
Several treatment options may help insomnia, from natural remedies and lifestyle strategies to prescription and over-the-counter medications. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. It affects a person’s ability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get good quality sleep. It may be acute, only occurring a few nights, or chronic, occurring.
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
A new study has confirmed a link between COVID-19, and to a lesser degree the COVID-19 vaccine, with the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
WebMD
Is It Long COVID, or Dementia, or Both?
Nov. 28, 2022 – In early September, about a week after recovering from COVID-19, Barri Sanders went to the bank to pay a bill. But by mistake, she transferred a large amount of money from the wrong account. “I’m talking about $20,000,” she says. “I had to go back...
Healthline
What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?
Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
verywellmind.com
Parkinson's Hallucinations: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that primarily affects older people. The main markers of Parkinson’s disease are a decline in motor and coordination skills. Common symptoms of the condition include muscle stiffness, tremors, loss of balance and coordination, and slow movements. However, in some cases, Parkinson’s...
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea
Researchers from Flinders University have tested for the first time a new drug for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the form of a nasal spray, according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday. Preventing upper airway collapse. The new method works to prevent the...
neurologylive.com
Reimaging the Approach to Treating Alzheimer Agitation: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the way to attack Alzheimer agitation and why drug solutions often fall short. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If you think about the things that cause agitation,...
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
MedicalXpress
Viral rebound uncommon after molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir-ritonavir therapy
Patients with COVID-19 taking molnupiravir or nirmatrelvir-ritonavir rarely have viral rebound, and rebound is not associated with increased mortality risk, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Grace Lai-Hung Wong, M.D., from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the incidence of viral...
Comments / 0