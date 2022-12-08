Read full article on original website
Related
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Fans Are Begging Khloé Kardashian To 'Stop The Photoshopping': 'She's Shape Shifting Again'
Not a month goes by without a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family being accused of over-editing their pictures. And right on cue, Khloé Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping one of her most recent Instagram posts!. Khloé Kardashian Photoshops Her Good American ‘Diamond Life’ Campaign Pictures.
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian Names Baby No. 2: ‘How About Rob?’
A subtle dig? Kris Jenner shaded Tristan Thompson while suggesting a name for his and Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son during The Kardashians. Kris, 67, Khloé, 38, and sister Kim Kardashian talked about a name for the Good American founder’s baby boy, who was born on July 28, during the of the Hulu show.
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Kris Jenner Shows Off Her Custom-Made Elf on the Shelf Display With Each Doll Representing Her 12 Grandkids: Pic
Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock No one does Christmas like Lovey! Kris Jenner showed off her elaborate Elf on a Shelf display — with a toy custom-made for each of her 12 grandchildren. The momager, 67, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 28, to share the impressive holiday collection with her 50 million followers. “Thank […]
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Theo Thompson is growing up fast! The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day,...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup
To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
toofab.com
Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson's Son's First Birthday
Thompson was not mentioned or tagged in the birthday tribute. Maralee Nichols is commemorating her and Tristian Thompson's baby boy, Theo, on his first birthday. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared a carousel of photos of a birthday photoshoot as well as a throwback pic of her maternity shoot.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘My Outfit Broke’ During People’s Choice Awards, Calls Her Hair a ‘Disaster’
Yikes! Khloé Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction and a bit of a hair blunder during the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. The TV personality, 38, and her mom, Kris Jenner, made an appearance at the Santa Monica, California, ceremony to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for Hulu's The Kardashians. Khloé […]
TODAY.com
Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree
Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian got a special Thanksgiving shoutout from husband Travis Barker's 19-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker Kourtney Kardashian and her family are showing what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Lemme founder, 43, shared photos from her family's holiday on her Instagram Story and reposted stepson Landon Asher's post in which the 19-year-old expressed gratitude for his newly extended family. "@kourtneykardashian I'm so thankful for you and I love you guys!" he wrote in the post, which included a photo of himself, dad Travis Barker, Kourtney and her...
Kardashian fans left ‘heartbroken’ as two key family members are missing on portrait wall for Thanksgiving celebration
KARDASHIAN fans have noticed two key family members were left out of a portrait wall featured during the family Thanksgiving celebration. Pictures of both Scott Disick and Kanye West were missing from the extravagant celebration. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, created a portrait for each family member dressed up looking like...
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Posting About Her “Inspiring Friendsgiving Dinner” With Tristan Thompson At A Juvenile Detention Camp After People Accused Her of Attempting To Give Him A Redemption Arc
Kardashian fans think that Tristan Thompson’s third “redemption tour” could be underway. In celebration of the holidays, Kim Kardashian shared photographs of herself and Tristan enjoying a Friendsgiving meal with a group of young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram and...
Hypebae
Top 10 Trending Celebrity Breakups of 2022: BTS, Kim K and more
2022 was riddled with some of the most random celebrity couples and shortly thereafter, loaded breakups — cue Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. According to Google‘s 2022 report, the following breakups took the internet by storm. 1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. 2. Actor Michael B. Jordan and...
Comments / 0