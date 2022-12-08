Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen
There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
starlocalmedia.com
This Frisco resident's story is featured in a 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' holiday edition
Frisco resident Karen Ross Samford is a firm believer in the power of storytelling, and this year, one of her stories will be shared on a big scale. Her story, "The Family Tree," is one of 101 stories featured in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Christmas". You can catch her story on page 300.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Flashy Lights, Disco Santa, Lots of Music Create North Richland Hills Chaos
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report
When you go to a restaurant, the main things you're looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you're sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
TikToker Shares Fantastic Lighted Christmas Dancing Water Show Located In Texas!
I don't know about you, but this time of year, my favorite, Christmastime, I am all about driving around with my family and enjoying the scenery. I love looking at Christmas lights! We all do. In my hometown, we have a Christmas light display that one of the locals sets up yearly for us all to enjoy. In Odessa, we have Starbright Village, where hundreds drive-thru to marvel at each and every Christmas.
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
New Tiki Bar Planned for Fort Worth
ShipWreck is expected to open in the Cultural District in early 2023.
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Genesis Canales is bridging the gap between the city and Mesquite's Hispanic community
Genesis Canales is the city of Mesquite's new Bilingual Communications and Marketing Coordinator. She has launched La Ciudad de Mesquite, Mesquite's exclusively Spanish Facebook page for Spanish speaking residents to stay informed. How did you get involved in the city of Mesquite?
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s
The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
Dallas Animal Services in need of fosters, residents to help adopt at least 150 dogs this weekend
DALLAS — To help stop the spread of canine diseases, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is hosting a big adoption event to empty two of their adoption rooms, which house about 150 large dogs together. DAS is facing an increase in canine upper respiratory infections like the canine influenza virus...
Southwest Airlines employee goes extra mile to reunite girl, stuffed dog named ‘Dog Dog’
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee went the extra mile to reunite a young girl and her stuffed dog named, “Dog Dog.”. Southwest Airlines shared the journey of Dog Dog, who went on a fun and incredible journey to be reunited with a girl named Luna. The journey was shared on Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, according to WFAA.
CandysDirt.com
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe
There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
