starlocalmedia.com

5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen

There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
ALLEN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

TikToker Shares Fantastic Lighted Christmas Dancing Water Show Located In Texas!

I don't know about you, but this time of year, my favorite, Christmastime, I am all about driving around with my family and enjoying the scenery. I love looking at Christmas lights! We all do. In my hometown, we have a Christmas light display that one of the locals sets up yearly for us all to enjoy. In Odessa, we have Starbright Village, where hundreds drive-thru to marvel at each and every Christmas.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano

We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
PLANO, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s

The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

