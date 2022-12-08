Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Dec. 11, 2022
Capetillo — To Ashley Guisinger and Carlos Capetillo Jr. of Toppenish, a daughter, Addisyn Grace Capetillo, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022. Kelderman — To Jessica and Kyle Kelderman of Yakima, a daughter, Katherine Jo Kelderman, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Katy and Kevin Foran of Yakima and Ray and Pam Brown of Venus, Texas.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima veteran groups, Boy Scouts place wreaths in Tahoma Cemetery
A half-foot of snow on the ground, cold weather and spitting rain weren’t going to stop multiple generations of volunteers from placing wreaths on veterans’ tombstones Sunday afternoon at Tahoma Cemetery. “It’s quite an honor to be able to do this,” said Jill Scott, regent of the Narcissa...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima gets 5-6 inches of new snow, with more wintery weather in the forecast
A snowy start to the weekend left a fresh slate for snow angels and sleds in the Yakima Valley on Saturday, with a winter storm warning affecting roads and travel conditions in the area. The heaviest amounts of snow had fallen as of Saturday morning, but a winter storm warning...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima
Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wenatchee to add 45 pallet shelters at rescue mission
Dec. 9—WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will order 45 pallet shelters from an Everett company to provide additional housing at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. The pallet shelters are expected to arrive in April of next year from Pallet PBC and cost $643,460.46 total. The city will use...
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
Yakima Herald Republic
Three injured in I-82 rollover crash
Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street
The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
KIMA TV
Hundreds of cars lined up at the Yakima fairgrounds to get free meals for the holidays
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pat R. Morrell, 83
Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fritz Weresch, 18
Fritz Weresch, 18, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
WSDOT working with freight community on safe driving in winter conditions
NORTH BEND, Wash. — This week has been an absolute nightmare for drivers on Interstate 90, including near Snoqualmie Pass. On Thursday, Snoqualmie Pass shut down in both directions for several hours. Washington State Department of Transportation officials said a semitruck spun out at the summit after failing to...
