Naches, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 11, 2022

Capetillo — To Ashley Guisinger and Carlos Capetillo Jr. of Toppenish, a daughter, Addisyn Grace Capetillo, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022. Kelderman — To Jessica and Kyle Kelderman of Yakima, a daughter, Katherine Jo Kelderman, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Katy and Kevin Foran of Yakima and Ray and Pam Brown of Venus, Texas.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima veteran groups, Boy Scouts place wreaths in Tahoma Cemetery

A half-foot of snow on the ground, cold weather and spitting rain weren’t going to stop multiple generations of volunteers from placing wreaths on veterans’ tombstones Sunday afternoon at Tahoma Cemetery. “It’s quite an honor to be able to do this,” said Jill Scott, regent of the Narcissa...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima

Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wenatchee to add 45 pallet shelters at rescue mission

Dec. 9—WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will order 45 pallet shelters from an Everett company to provide additional housing at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. The pallet shelters are expected to arrive in April of next year from Pallet PBC and cost $643,460.46 total. The city will use...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Three injured in I-82 rollover crash

Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street

The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
Yakima Herald Republic

Pat R. Morrell, 83

Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fritz Weresch, 18

Fritz Weresch, 18, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA

