Vandegrift beats Katy on last-second FG, advances to first 6A DII Texas state championship in school history
The Austin Vandegrift Vipers used a 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to knock off the previously undefeated Katy Tigers 38-35 in a back-and-forth state semifinals battle Saturday at the Alamodome, as Vandegrift secured its first state title game appearance in school history
Bobcats boot Bears
Alex Placencia figured his football-playing days were over before this season began. “I had a lot of things to do,” Placencia said. “I had to work cattle and other things. Coach Herring came to me and I said, ‘OK. I’ll help you out.’ ”. The...
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Texas State Game Warden Lerrin Johnson lists several things to be aware of while duck hunting in Texas, including knowing your Texas regulations. Shotguns must be plugged to only hold three shells. Only steel shot is allowed for waterfowl. You cannot possess lead shot while hunting waterfowl. “Empty out those...
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Tuloso-Midway Middle School prohibits backpacks for rest of fall semester after recent threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School will not be allowing backpacks for the rest of the fall semester. This coming after a potential threat was brought to the attention of the Independent school district. In a proactive approach to keep students as safe as possible, two measures were...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa
There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
