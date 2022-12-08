La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!

SEGUIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO