Karnes City, TX

Bobcats boot Bears

Alex Placencia figured his football-playing days were over before this season began. “I had a lot of things to do,” Placencia said. “I had to work cattle and other things. Coach Herring came to me and I said, ‘OK. I’ll help you out.’ ”. The...
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA

Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year

Texas State Game Warden Lerrin Johnson lists several things to be aware of while duck hunting in Texas, including knowing your Texas regulations. Shotguns must be plugged to only hold three shells. Only steel shot is allowed for waterfowl. You cannot possess lead shot while hunting waterfowl. “Empty out those...
TEXAS STATE
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino

La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa

There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX

