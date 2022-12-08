Read full article on original website
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
Eric Schmitt’s office did not keep travel records after 2020, raising transparency concerns
“The idea that third parties, corporations, or interest groups would be allowed to secretly pay for official travel and accommodations of state officials raises serious questions that only transparency can answer,” said transparency attorney Mark Pedroli.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
Two men drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri but the most dangerous lake in the United States.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders could phase out state income tax as Arkansas governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will follow in her father, Mike Huckabee’s, footsteps by taking office as the next governor of Arkansas. Sanders is the first woman to hold the position. President Trump endorsed the former White House press secretary on the campaign trail. Her vision for Arkansas involves phasing out...
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
With only hours left, Missouri’s highest court could halt execution for Kevin Johnson
A St. Louis man who's set to be executed Tuesday night for the 2005 murder of a police officer could be spared by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Indiana files 1st state lawsuit against TikTok, but what does this mean?
Indiana announces it's suing the social media platform, in the first state lawsuit against the social media giant. These lawsuits are the latest move, bringing TikTok under scrutiny.
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
In Jackson County, Kate Brubacher led anti-violence initiatives and was part of the prosecutor team that helped exonerate Kevin Strickland.
Congress set to push back government shutdown deadline to next week
WASHINGTON – The House and Senate are expected to vote this week on a short-term bill to fund the government for another seven days — giving lawmakers until just before Christmas to agree to a longer-term spending resolution before going home for the holidays. “Later this week, members should be prepared to take quick action on a one-week [continuing resolution] so we can give appropriators more time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned his colleagues on the Senate floor Monday. Republicans and Democrats have been split for months over the so-called omnibus...
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say
On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
Sen. John Kennedy mulls Louisiana governor's race, releases poll showing him as favorite
LAFAYETTE, La. – Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Monday he is giving "serious consideration" to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race and released a poll showing him far ahead of a potentially crowded GOP field. Kennedy's announcement comes less than a week after he won reelection to a...
Do accents disappear?
Chris C. Palmer, Kennesaw State University and Michelle Devereaux, Kennesaw State University. In Boston, there are reports of people pronouncing the letter “r.” Down in Tennessee, people are noticing a lack of a Southern drawl. And Texans have long worried about losing their distinctive twang. Indeed, around the...
Rep. Carson’s duck boat safety bill passes House, moves to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON (WISH) — More than four years after a Missouri duck boat accident killed nearly 20 people — including 9 members of an Indianapolis family — a duck boat safety bill will soon become law. The Duck Boat Safety Improvement Act, authored by Democrat U.S. Rep. André...
Iowa and South Dakota Are Among Leading States for Quarter Horses
South Dakota and Iowa are home to some of the biggest populations of America's most popular breeds of horses. According to Cowgirl Magazine of the more than 2.4 million quarter horses in the country, more than 140,000 reside in the Mount Rushmore and the Hawkeye States. So what distinguishes a...
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
Cheri Toalson Reisch looks ahead to legislative session with constituents
The Columbia Pachyderm Club hosted a meeting with Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, on Friday to discuss the upcoming legislative session. Reisch is representing the 44th District this winter for her fourth and final term in the Missouri House of Representatives. The meeting filled the backroom of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit...
