Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson

(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
Congress set to push back government shutdown deadline to next week

WASHINGTON – The House and Senate are expected to vote this week on a short-term bill to fund the government for another seven days — giving lawmakers until just before Christmas to agree to a longer-term spending resolution before going home for the holidays. “Later this week, members should be prepared to take quick action on a one-week [continuing resolution] so we can give appropriators more time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned his colleagues on the Senate floor Monday. Republicans and Democrats have been split for months over the so-called omnibus...
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say

On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
Do accents disappear?

Chris C. Palmer, Kennesaw State University and Michelle Devereaux, Kennesaw State University. In Boston, there are reports of people pronouncing the letter “r.” Down in Tennessee, people are noticing a lack of a Southern drawl. And Texans have long worried about losing their distinctive twang. Indeed, around the...
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
Cheri Toalson Reisch looks ahead to legislative session with constituents

The Columbia Pachyderm Club hosted a meeting with Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, on Friday to discuss the upcoming legislative session. Reisch is representing the 44th District this winter for her fourth and final term in the Missouri House of Representatives. The meeting filled the backroom of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit...
