I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO