It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church
CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CPS, Illinois Board of Education awarded $2.9B to help provide trauma-informed care in schools
CHICAGO - New federal grants were announced Friday to help provide trauma-informed care in schools. Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois State Board of Education have been awarded $2.9 billion. The money comes from a federal trauma support in schools grant program created by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois...
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
wgnradio.com
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 11th
Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by by talking about honoring the life of Legendary broadcaster Floyd Brown, who passed Friday at the age of 92. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about how we many be facing a tripledemic with COVID, RSV, and influenza. Dr. Most shares how to stay healthy during this season. Later on, Dr. Most answers listener questions.
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
CHICAGO READER
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 finalists revealed: Vote here!
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! We've narrowed down the finalists, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
NW Side churches protest CHA’s handling of Lathrop Homes
CHICAGO — Pastors and parishioners from a pair of Northwest side churches gathered Saturday to protest what they said was the Chicago Housing Authority’s lack of development in the Lathrop neighborhood. “We will be going throughout this community of Lathrop, and we will see that there are many, many families still waiting for housing, still […]
aroundthetownchicago.com
Where have all the delis gone?
I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Metra schedule changing for 4 lines, including Heritage Corridor
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Metra riders may see changes Monday, as Metra upgrades service on four lines. Metra is adding more trains to the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines. The added trains will increase service during midday, rush hour and the late evening hours.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
wjol.com
U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise during the holiday season. Speaking yesterday at the City Club of Chicago, the nation’s top doctor said we want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season. He did say that he doesn’t expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the omicron variant was surging.
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
After Pandemic Pause, Rush University Medical Center Brings Back Baby Cuddler Program
After a nearly two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush University Medical Center is bringing back its volunteer cuddler program, a staple in the neonatal intensive care unit for 35 years. Trained cuddlers help support NICU staff and nurses by physically holding and comforting the premature infants. Ashley Nettles...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
