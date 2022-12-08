Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77
Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
New Jersey Globe
Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races
Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
Pennsylvania school board member refuses to vote for 'cis White male' for president: 'wrong message'
A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.
New Jersey Globe
Recount in Chris Christie’s hometown expands Democratic margin in Mendham to three votes
Democrat Lauren Spirig expanded her lead to three votes over Republican incumbent Thomas Baio in a race for Mendham Township Committee after a recount held today. Spirig has initially led by two votes, 1,473 to 1,471. The updated tally has Spirig winning, 1,473 to 1,470. Machine votes from Election Day...
Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
insidernj.com
Essex Democrats Remember Beloved Party Leader Ray Durkin
WEST ORANGE – The numbers make the case undeniable (nearly 300K registered Dems, with the biggest county by county plurality), but a ceremony here on Friday made another case for why Essex dominates: reverential memory for its own history. It helps perhaps when the late Ray Durkin forms the...
New Jersey board member faces blowback after decrying a poster about sexuality in an elementary school
Northern Burlington Board of Education member Angela Reading faced backlash from activists who claimed her Facebook post against sexual school curriculum was anti-LGBTQ+.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
Religious leaders in Middlesex County to stand with Muslim community after series of hateful acts
"Places of worship must be respected and treated as safe sanctuaries," Dr. Atif Nazir of Islamic Circle of North America's Council for Social Justice said.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
NY1
Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala
Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
spartaindependent.com
UPDATE: 68 bears killed so far in hunt
Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Sixty-eight bears had been killed as of Friday, Dec. 9; 31 were taken in Sussex County. Twenty were killed in Warren County,...
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector
CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
Mother of Brian Sicknick, NJ native killed defending Capitol on Jan. 6, ignores GOP leaders at award ceremony
The mother of Brian Sicknick, a New Jersey native who died defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, ignored Republican leaders as she accepted an award for her son's sacrifice.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Angry bulls. Cowboys. Mutton busting. How this N.J. town went Western.
Eight seconds lasts forever when you are strapped to an unhappy 1,000-pound steer. It’s why the bulls win more than they lose. Only a few of the professional bull riders were able to last eight seconds Saturday night during the Country Night with Bull Riding event at the Silver Bit and Spur Farm in Whitehouse Station.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office
One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
'What am I doing in the Democratic Party?': NY Councilman announces exit from Democratic Party to join GOP
New York Councilman Ari Kagan made the decision to leave the Democratic Party for the GOP after claiming the party was not properly tackling the crime crisis in his state.
