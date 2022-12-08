ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77

Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
WESTWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Raritan, Hillsborough candidates ask judge for recount in close races

Two candidates seeking recounts in close Somerset County local races need to convince a Superior Court judge that there is reason to believe the votes were counted incorrectly. Republican Frank DelRocco lost his bid for a seat on the Raritan Borough Council by seven votes against Democrat Adam Armahizer. In...
RARITAN, NJ
Shore News Network

Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex Democrats Remember Beloved Party Leader Ray Durkin

WEST ORANGE – The numbers make the case undeniable (nearly 300K registered Dems, with the biggest county by county plurality), but a ceremony here on Friday made another case for why Essex dominates: reverential memory for its own history. It helps perhaps when the late Ray Durkin forms the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NY1

Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala

Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spartaindependent.com

UPDATE: 68 bears killed so far in hunt

Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Sixty-eight bears had been killed as of Friday, Dec. 9; 31 were taken in Sussex County. Twenty were killed in Warren County,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector

CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
920 ESPN

Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New York Post

Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office

One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
MANHATTAN, NY

