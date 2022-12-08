ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Cunningham not expected to return to Senate as health issues continue

Facing a severe decline in her cognitive health, Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is unlikely to return to Trenton and is widely expected to resign her seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned. But legal issues surrounding her ability to make major decisions, like a resignation, must still...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez gets seat on powerful House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee

Rep.-elect Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) will serve as the freshman representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee in 2023, giving the state’s newest Democratic congressman a seat on the influential panel that will determine committee assignments and helps leadership set their policy agenda. “I am honored...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

