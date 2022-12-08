Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
WMUR.com
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couples celebrate passage of bill to protect same-sex marriage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire same-sex and interracial couples will soon have protections under federal law after the U.S. House and Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. President Joe Biden has signaled he will sign the bill, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, the...
WMUR.com
NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion
New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
10 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Make People From New Hampshire Roll Their Eyes
Every state comes with its long list of stereotypes. People from Vermont love cheese! People from Massachusetts drive like lunatics (yeah, some stereotypes are true)! People from Maine marry their siblings! Wait, WHAT?! When it comes down to it, it's amazing how little we know about each other's states. We...
Multiple active shooter calls to NH schools determined to be a hoax
At least 14 schools in nine different cities and towns across the state were reportedly targeted. Over a dozen schools across the state of New Hampshire were reported to be under attack by active shooters Thursday morning, but the state’s Department of Safety (DoS) determined the calls reporting the shootings were a widespread hoax.
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
WMUR.com
Oklahoma governor issues TikTok ban on state devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices. Stitt's office said in a news release that the executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by...
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
krcgtv.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House votes for special election to be held after Rochester state rep race ends in tie
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House voted on Wednesday to approve a special election in a Rochester state representative race that ended in a tie. The candidates in the race – Republican David Walker and incumbent Democratic State Rep. Chuck Grassie – said they have served together on the municipal level in Rochester and live down the street from each other.
WMUR.com
Top New Hampshire Democrats call for resignation of representative accused of stalking
CONCORD, N.H. — Leaders of the New Hampshire Democratic Party are calling on one of their own new representatives to resign. Rep.-elect Stacie Laughton was not at Wednesday's swearing-in for the new legislature because she is in jail on a charge of stalking. Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and...
WMUR.com
Psychotherapist shares advice for how to talk to kids after New Hampshire school threat hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Parents may have kids with a lot of questions about what happened Thursday afterfake reports of an active shooter were called into several New Hampshire schools. Concord psychotherapist Lynn Lyons said the best advice in helping your child deal with situations like the false alarm is...
themainewire.com
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
mynbc5.com
Top Democrats say the Scott administration's paid leave program is not enough
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Thursday morning, top Democratic leaders hosted a summit with state lawmakers and advocacy groups to further discuss medical and family paid leave. The summit comes just days after Gov. Phil Scott's administration announced their plan to implement voluntary paid family leave beginning in 2023, but there is no connection between the two.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Comments / 1