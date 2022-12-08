Read full article on original website
Polygon
Bayonetta gets a fairy-tale origin story in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Given the recent release of Bayonetta 3, as well as the long wait for its release after Bayonetta 2 in 2014, fans of PlatinumGames’ action series about a witch with time-bending powers may not have expected to see another entry so soon. The Game Awards 2022 shocked everyone with the reveal of an origin story about Bayonetta, aka Cereza, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
Polygon
Hades is getting a sequel starring the underworld’s princess
Hades is getting a sequel, Supergiant Games announced during The Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The game will launch in early access, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said after the trailer reveal. More information on timing is coming in 2023. Hades 2 looks like it will build...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Polygon
The 10 best documentaries of 2022
Between social media and gossip sites, it certainly feels like we know everything we need to know about the rich and famous. And yet in 2022’s crop of outstanding documentaries, one dominant theme was celebrity intimacy. People who spend a lot of time in the public eye often lose control of their own story, as the press and the public push them into soap opera narratives filled with romances, betrayals, heroism, and villainy. In film after film in 2022, the celebs pushed back, taking us deep inside their mental-health issues and family traumas, and explaining how hard it is to make fans and critics happy all the time.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek starships
At its best Star Trek is about the quest for exploration in the depths of space. This is made possible by the many Star Trek starships, each helmed by a Star Trek captain. It isn’t unusual for these starships to steal the show, so naturally we decided to pick the best of the best.
Polygon
How the most ambitious cult game of the ’90s got made
In the 1990s, shortly after the Cold War, a former KGB Major General and an ex-director of the CIA collaborated on one of the most ambitious video games of the era. Spycraft is a cult hit full-motion video game, directed by Ken Berris and published by Activision under the guidance of the then fresh-faced CEO Bobby Kotick. It arrived on store shelves in 1996, just years after the end of the Cold War, and tells a spy story that has the player globe-hopping (and disc-swapping) from the United States, to Russia, Tunisia, and across the globe.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
The Verge
Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game
When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
Jennifer Coolidge Credits Ariana Grande for Her Career Renaissance
White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge says her career might have fizzled out if it weren’t for a certain famous fan. The 61-year-old became known as the hyper-sexualized “Stifler's Mom” in the American Pie series before scoring comedic roles in 200os films like Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story. Though she starred in the popular CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls until 2017, Coolidge seems to believe it was her cameo in the music video for Ariana Grande's smash 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” that really got her career back on track. “Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think...
Polygon
Predicting the future of games is a fool’s errand, but let’s try anyway
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, freelance writer Khee Hoon Chan digs into the challenges of predicting what directions the game industry will go.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t a great sign for a post-Henry Cavill future
Around this time last year, Netflix’s Witcher universe was on a hot streak: Even with some missteps in season 2, the series produced one of its best episodes ever, made smart work of even the franchise’s more twisted reveals, and teed up spinoffs galore. Then last month the news broke: Henry Cavill, the actual Superman who brought gravitas to the role of Geralt, would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
See Lady Gaga Transform Into Wednesday Addams in New TikTok
Viewers have been obsessing over the dance choreographed by Jenna Ortega for Netflix's hit series Wednesday, so much so that it has taken over our TikTok FYPs since debuting. Now Gaga, who plays a bit of a hidden role in the trend for those who aren't familiar with her discography, is putting her own spin on it.
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
