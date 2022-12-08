ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover Samsung in December is live with up to $1,725 off appliances, smartphones and TVs

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Shop Discover Samsung for amazing discounts on 4K TVs, smartphones and appliances. Samsung/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Holiday shopping may be stressful, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to find amazing deals this month. Whether you need a powerful new way to get the laundry done or want your smartphone to do more than just make quick phone calls, Samsung has the gadgets up to any task. For the next week, you can get those devices for super savings at the Discover Samsung event.

Discover Samsung deals

Now through Thursday, December 15 , Samsung is offering a plethora of deals on select devices. These range from compact earbuds to spacious appliances , and everything in between. Not only is there a collection of set discounts that'll be available throughout the week, but today, December 12 is the last day to feature daily collections of set discounts while also having flash deals on more devices from noon to 4 p.m. EST. Whatever time you like, you can still save up to $1,725 at Discover Samsung.

Best Buy Green Monday deals: Save on Apple, LG, iRobot and more for the holidays

Last-minute holiday shopping: The best Christmas gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Walmart and more

December sales: Shop the best 100+ holiday sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lowe's and more

One of the weeklong deals you can score is on the Samsung S95B Smart TV . Normally listed from $2,099.99, you can get this 4K OLED screen in its 55- or 65-inch sizes for up to $1,000 off. When we tested the Samsung S95B, we were impressed with its quantum dot-OLED technology that delivers a brighter picture with a wider, purer color display. All four of the TV's HDMI ports support 4K gaming at 120 frames-per-second for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users at home able to play their favorite games through the S95B's chic thin design.

You can also get your freshly-washed clothes as dry and cozy as you need them to be with the help of the 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart electric dryer on sale today. Typically listed for $1,249, you can get this laundry essential in Brushed Black for $849 thanks to a $400 price cut. Samsung says the dryer comes with Steam Sanitize+ technology that reduces wrinkles and odors in clothing while also ensuring they're truly clean. The Brushed Black also gives the dryer a chic style compared to typical white appliances.

Those are mere morsels of savings to score at Discover Samsung. We've got all the details on the rest of the deals popping up throughout the week.

Discover Samsung daily deals

Discover Samsung's daily deals feature savings on everything from compact memory cards to spacious appliances. Samsung/Reviewed

Monday, December 12

Shop the Discover Samsung event

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Discover Samsung in December is live with up to $1,725 off appliances, smartphones and TVs

