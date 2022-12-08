ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Heber City Council approves Wasatch school site annexation

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9fXl_0jc0ZjAj00

HEBER, Utah — The Heber City Council voted to approve the Wasatch school site annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, December 6.

The approval of the Wasatch school site, located across Midway Lane from Southfield Park, at 100 North 900 West, will incorporate almost 50 acres into Heber City that were previously a part of unincorporated Wasatch County. The property will eventually become the city’s second high school.

Current plans for the new school include a new main building, several parking lots, fields for soccer, football, baseball, softball, and track and field, as well as a a gym complex and tennis courts. Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on the new facility in spring 2023.

After a public hearing , council members Mike Johnston, Rachel Kahler, and Scott Phillips voted in favor of the Wasatch school site annexation, Yvonne Barney voted against, and Ryan Stack recused.

The annexation is now awaiting final approval from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
OGDEN, UT
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy