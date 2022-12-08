Heber City Council approves Wasatch school site annexation

HEBER, Utah — The Heber City Council voted to approve the Wasatch school site annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, December 6.

The approval of the Wasatch school site, located across Midway Lane from Southfield Park, at 100 North 900 West, will incorporate almost 50 acres into Heber City that were previously a part of unincorporated Wasatch County. The property will eventually become the city’s second high school.

Current plans for the new school include a new main building, several parking lots, fields for soccer, football, baseball, softball, and track and field, as well as a a gym complex and tennis courts. Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on the new facility in spring 2023.

After a public hearing , council members Mike Johnston, Rachel Kahler, and Scott Phillips voted in favor of the Wasatch school site annexation, Yvonne Barney voted against, and Ryan Stack recused.

The annexation is now awaiting final approval from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

