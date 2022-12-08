The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $720 billion in market value erased
- 2022 has been a brutal year for investors, with nearly 70% of S&P 500 companies delivering negative returns year-to-date.
- And the losses have been big, with 20 S&P 500 companies getting cut in half so far in 2022.
- The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 have erased $720 billion in market value so far this year.
2022 has been a brutal year for investors as war, inflation, and outsized interest rate hikes have led to volatile markets and big losses in widely held blue chip stocks.
The S&P 500 is down 17% year-to-date, with about 70% of companies in the index printing losses. And those losses are big!
Tesla alone has erased $553 billion in market value year-to-date, with the stock down just over 50%. Meanwhile, the combined year-to-date market value losses of mega-cap tech giants Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft have erased nearly $3 trillion in market value.
21 S&P 500 companies have lost at least 50% year-to-date, and the five biggest losers on a percentage basis are down more than 65%.
These are the five S&P 500 companies that have seen the biggest stock price declines so far in 2022, erasing a combined market value of $720 billion, according to data from Koyfin.
5. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
YTD Performance: -66.1%
Market Value Decline: $614.2 billion
4. Match Group
Ticker: MTCH
YTD Performance: -67.5%
Market Value Decline: $25.2 billion
3. SVB Financial Group
Ticker: SIVB
YTD Performance: -69.3%
Market Value Decline: $27.0 billion
2. Align Technology
dardespot/Getty Images
Ticker: ALGN
YTD Performance: -71.5%
Market Value Decline: $36.9 billion
1. Generac Holdings
Ticker: GNRC
YTD Performance: -74.2%
Market Value Decline: $16.7 billion
Comments / 0