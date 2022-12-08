ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $720 billion in market value erased

By Matthew Fox
 4 days ago
  • 2022 has been a brutal year for investors, with nearly 70% of S&P 500 companies delivering negative returns year-to-date.
  • And the losses have been big, with 20 S&P 500 companies getting cut in half so far in 2022.
  • The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 have erased $720 billion in market value so far this year.

2022 has been a brutal year for investors as war, inflation, and outsized interest rate hikes have led to volatile markets and big losses in widely held blue chip stocks.

The S&P 500 is down 17% year-to-date, with about 70% of companies in the index printing losses. And those losses are big!

Tesla alone has erased $553 billion in market value year-to-date, with the stock down just over 50%. Meanwhile, the combined year-to-date market value losses of mega-cap tech giants Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft have erased nearly $3 trillion in market value.

21 S&P 500 companies have lost at least 50% year-to-date, and the five biggest losers on a percentage basis are down more than 65%.

These are the five S&P 500 companies that have seen the biggest stock price declines so far in 2022, erasing a combined market value of $720 billion, according to data from Koyfin.

5. Meta Platforms

Ticker: META

YTD Performance: -66.1%

Market Value Decline: $614.2 billion

4. Match Group

Ticker: MTCH

YTD Performance: -67.5%

Market Value Decline: $25.2 billion

3. SVB Financial Group

Ticker: SIVB

YTD Performance: -69.3%

Market Value Decline: $27.0 billion

2. Align Technology

dardespot/Getty Images

Ticker: ALGN

YTD Performance: -71.5%

Market Value Decline: $36.9 billion

1. Generac Holdings

Ticker: GNRC

YTD Performance: -74.2%

Market Value Decline: $16.7 billion

