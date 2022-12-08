Read full article on original website
RaNyiah Julia Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RaNyiah Julia Miller, 26, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born February 29, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David A. Lyons and Meka G. (Miller) Hameed. RaNyiah was a 2021 graduate of TCTC and was studying psychology...
Raymond “Ray” J. Babik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio. Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik. He was...
Mary L. Martin, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Martin, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born March 18, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Helen (Shutok) Hall. A lifetime area resident,...
Marsha R. Hitchcock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter. After receiving her formal education, she was...
Irene F. Baun, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Baun, 92, of Boardman, was called home on the morning of Friday, December 9, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born February 28, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles D. and Irene M. (Luker) Snyder. Irene was...
Charles Robert Plato, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles (Chuck) passed away in the early morning on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his side. Charles was born on July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea (Gilmour) Plato. He was a graduate...
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
Michael D. Postiy, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Postiy of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael D. Postiy, please visit our floral...
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
John C. Wilson, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Wilson, 81, of Beloit, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. John was born on September 10, 1941 in Alliance, Ohio to the late John “Jack” Wilson and Doris Vankirk. John graduated from Sebring McKinley High School in...
Judith Prokop, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Prokop, 83, died peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley surrounded by her family. Judith, affectionately known as Judie, was born September 11, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Matthew and Olive Heaslip Shay. She was a proud graduate of...
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
Celia A. Murray, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Celia A. Murray, 74, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home, with her family by her side. Celia was born on May 12, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James Regis and Francis Cook Yauger. She was a graduate of South...
Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, 66, died peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House. Ricky was born May 7, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Mario and Nina DeArcangelis D’Annunzio. He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
George W. Sito, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito. Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a...
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
Years Ago | December 10th
Vindicator file photo / December 11, 1971 | Members of Local 627, Service Employees Union International, were picketing North Side and South Side hospitals in Youngstown in a strike 51 years ago over holiday and overtime pay. The union claimed that management was not honoring the provisions of a new contract.
