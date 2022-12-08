Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Norton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant reductions in visibility associated with dense fog. * WHERE...Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Logan, and Gove counties in Northwest Kansas and Dundy, Hitchcock, and Red Willow counties in Southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Now through 11 AM MST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will remain possible this morning before lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dundy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in eastern Colorado... Sherman, Cheyenne, Wallace, and Greeley counties in northwest Kansas... and Dundy county in southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions... especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING...Dense fog will remain possible early this morning before lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Dundy HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Dundy County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING...Dense fog will remain possible early this morning before lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas.
