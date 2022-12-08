Effective: 2022-12-12 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dundy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties in eastern Colorado... Sherman, Cheyenne, Wallace, and Greeley counties in northwest Kansas... and Dundy county in southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions... especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. * DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING...Dense fog will remain possible early this morning before lifting and dissipating by mid to late morning. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise additional caution. Use low beam headlights and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO